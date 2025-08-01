Powerbank Corp. (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103): Name Change Signals Broader Energy Strategy And Investor Growth Potential



SolarBank Corporation has changed its name to PowerBank Corporation to better align with its expanding clean energy portfolio.

PowerBank develops solar and battery storage projects in the U.S. and Canada.

The firm holds a project pipeline exceeding one gigawatt and a built project base of 100 MW.

A recently announced $100 million financing with CIM Group is set to accelerate U.S. project construction. U.S. tax incentives and Canadian contract programs position the company for stable growth and investor appeal.

SolarBank Corporation, a premier developer and owner of renewable and clean energy projects, specializing in distributed and community solar initiatives throughout Canada and the U.S., is now PowerBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103) , a move that underscores the company's evolving business model and its role in powering the digital economy. The name change, effective July 28, 2025, was approved by shareholders and reflects a strategic shift from a solar-centric identity toward a broader energy infrastructure platform ( ).

Trading under the same stock tickers, the newly renamed PowerBank Corporation aims to clarify its market position as a provider of diversified clean energy solutions, including solar and battery storage. No changes were made to the company's share capital, and shareholders are not required to take...

