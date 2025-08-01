SABLE OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Sable Offshore Corp. - SOC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti , LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 26, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC ), if they purchased the Company's securities (1) between May 19, 2025 and June 3, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (2) pursuant and/or traceable to Sable's May 21, 2025 secondary public offering (the "SPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Sable Offshore and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected] ), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 26, 2025 .

About the Lawsuit

Sable Offshore and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 4, 2025, the Company disclosed that "a Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge granted ex parte requests from plaintiffs in Center for Biological Diversity, et al. v. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, et al. (25CV02244) and Environmental Defense Center, et al. v. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, et al. (25CV02247) for temporary restraining orders prohibiting Sable Offshore Corp. from restarting transportation of oil through the Las Flores Pipeline System pending the hearing on an order to show cause regarding a preliminary injunction scheduled for July 18, 2025. Sable is exploring all possible avenues available to address these preliminary rulings."

On this news, the price of Sable's shares fell by $0.94 per share, or 3.91%, to close at $23.10 on June 4, 2025.

The case is Johnson v. Sable Offshore Corp., et al., No. 25-cv-6869.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, New Jersey, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

CONNECT WITH US: Facebook || Instagram || YouTube || TikTok || LinkedIn

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED