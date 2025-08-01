India To Stop Buying Oil From Russia After US 'Penalty'? Donald Trump Says...
Calling it a 'good step' if confirmed, Trump seemed to keep all possibilities open after being asked if he had a number in mind in terms with the penalty.
“I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia. That's what I heard, I don't know if that's right or not. That is a good step. We will see what happens,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Trump's statement comes after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday stated that India's energy purchases are aligned with market dynamics and national interests, adding that the government is unaware of any specific developments regarding Indian oil companies pausing Russian imports.
Donald Trump had on Thursday imposed a 25 per cent import tariff on India, along with unspecified penalties for its Russian oil purchase. He later indicated that the high tariffs were results of India being a member of the BRICS and its relationship with Russia.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
