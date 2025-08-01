Kepler's Forerunner K2 Bumblebee Robot Completes 8-Hour Livestream At WAIC 2025, Signaling Major Step Toward Real-World Deployment Of Embodied AI In Industrial Settings

Endurance limitations have long hindered humanoid robots ' real-world deployment. On July 27, Kepler ' s Forerunner K2 "Bumblebee" set a new benchmark by completing the industry ' s first 8-hour nonstop livestream by a bipedal humanoid robot. From 9 AM to 5 PM, the K2 demonstrated its groundbreaking "1-hour charge, 8-hour operation" capability, setting a new endurance standard and solidifying its status as the "ultimate blue-collar robot".

Standing 175 cm (5 ft 9 in) tall and weighing 75 kg (165 lbs), the 52-degree-of-freedom K2 captivated audiences with dynamic dance routines, blind box retrieval, interactive games (including Pictionary), and precision sorting in simulated industrial settings.

Zhang Minliang, Hardware Director at Kepler, highlighted the Forerunner K2's revolutionary actuator system combining planetary roller screw actuators with rotary actuators in a series-parallel configuration. The proprietary design delivers industry-leading endurance and payload capacity. The planetary roller screw actuator uses a unique "planetary transmission + threaded engagement" mechanism that enables high-load, high-precision movement while optimizing energy efficiency – achieving dynamic power savings with near-zero idle consumption.

The 8-hour endurance benchmark was strategically selected to meet real-world industrial demands, balancing technical feasibility with operational requirements. Perfectly aligned with standard logistics and manufacturing shifts, the Forerunner K2's "1-hour charge, 8-hour endurance" capability enables seamless "9-to-5 plus overtime" workflow integration. This milestone represents the critical trifecta of commercial robotics: scenario adaptability, technological optimization, and economic practicality – ultimately delivering the optimal balance between reliable performance and cost-effective deployment for industrial applications.

Humanoid Workforce: K2 "Bumblebee" Demonstrates Industrial Versatility at WAIC 2025

At WAIC 2025, Kepler transformed the exhibition floor into four immersive demonstration zones replicating real-world environments: logistics sorting, material handling, automotive manufacturing, and education/research. Four K2 "Bumblebee" humanoids executed precision tasks in each setting, proving their viability as next-generation industrial workforce solutions.

Industrial applications demand both strength and stamina – challenges the K2 Bumblebee overcomes through its advanced roller screw actuator system. Capable of handling 30kg (66 lb) payloads with fluid, coordinated movements, these biomimetic actuators (strategically positioned in thighs, calves and arms) deliver superior load capacity and rigidity versus conventional ball screw systems. The inhouse multi-thread contact design – integrating lead screws, reducers and encoders – enables unmatched performance in high-speed, heavy-duty industrial operations.

Precision is another critical requirement for industrial automation, and Kepler's K2 "Bumblebee" delivers breakthrough performance. Song Hua, Vice President of Solutions at Kepler, demonstrated the robot's Nimble Master dexterity system – featuring six-axis force wrists, 11-DoF hands, and 25 force touchpoints per finger. Supported by an integrated rotary mechanism and AI algorithms, the K2 achieves 0.01-degree positioning accuracy and millimeter-level precision. Its human-like reflexive models enable instinctive adjustments – automatically modifying grip strategies when encountering sharp objects or slippery surfaces – ensuring reliable handling of irregularly positioned items.

The exhibition's highlight came as the K2 successfully sorted blind box gifts by color and labeling – a task challenging for conventional automation. While traditional systems struggle with soft, deformable packaging, the K2's purpose-designed micro-models provided real-time tactile and force feedback, enabling flawless execution. This demonstration proved the robot's superior capability in handling real-world logistics challenges that typically require human intervention.

The K2 "Bumblebee" achieves fluid motion through its revolutionary tri-component system: embodied perception, embodied decision-making, and embodied execution – mirroring the functional synergy between human brain and cerebellum. Kepler has strategically partnered with China's leading reasoning-based large language model providers to develop the system's advanced "brain" capabilities. Complementing this cognitive foundation, the K2's bionic architecture integrates multiple cameras and sensor arrays, empowered by Kepler's proprietary precision perception micro-models that enable real-time embodied decision-making.

Kepler's engineering breakthrough lies in its specialized micro-models, distilled from larger foundation models while preserving core functionality at dramatically reduced parametric complexity. These task-specific models undergo rigorous training to maximize operational success rates and stability. The K2 currently deploys multi-modal micro-models covering auditory, tactile, force and positional perception. During package handling operations, fingertip tactile sensors provide instantaneous feedback while dedicated force micro-models dynamically calculate perfect grip strength – ensuring secure manipulation of diverse objects.

Kepler Launches Pre-Sales for K2 "Bumblebee", Marking Major Commercialization Milestone

Kepler's hardware-centric development strategy focuses on vertically integrated core technologies, including custom-built planetary roller screw actuators and the Nimble Master dexterity system, developed through strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers to create a comprehensive technology-to-market ecosystem.

True to its mission of transforming industrial productivity through robotic workforce solutions, Kepler has successfully validated the K2 "Bumblebee" in real-world applications with multiple industry partners. The platform has demonstrated operational excellence in diverse scenarios, including logistics and warehouse operations (handling/sorting), manufacturing processes (stamping/feeding), education and research applications, and customer-facing roles (exhibition reception).

As the K2 "Bumblebee" enters mass production, Kepler is committed to developing region-specific application solutions tailored to local industrial standards and operational requirements. The company invites strategic partnerships across industries to co-create value and maximize the potential of humanoid robotics in real-world applications.

Marking a historic milestone, Kepler has officially opened pre-sales for its K2 "Bumblebee" – the world's first commercially available planetary roller screw-driven humanoid robot. The product lineup features three configurations: Bipedal Basic , Bipedal Developer and Wheeled Developer (starting at ¥248,000) . Early adopters purchasing through official channels will benefit from an exclusive 10x multiplier incentive program. The launch represents Kepler's successful transition from R&D to commercialization, paving the way for widespread adoption of embodied intelligence across global industries.

Kepler Charts Future Path: Redefining Industries Through Hardware Innovation

The rise of intelligent robotics has ushered in unprecedented opportunities, with embodied intelligence standing at the forefront of technological advancement. Kepler remains steadfast in its "hardware-first" approach, recognizing that conventional industrial and consumer-grade components fall short of meeting humanoid robots' demanding requirements for compact size, extreme durability, and seamless system integration. Rather than awaiting supply chain evolution, Kepler is partnering with leading publicly traded manufacturers to co-develop and validate mission-critical components – including next-generation joint modules – creating a world-class development and supply alliance for humanoid robotics.

While maintaining hardware leadership, Kepler is simultaneously evolving its robots' cognitive capabilities ("brain") and motion intelligence ("cerebellum"). The commercialization of embodied AI presents formidable challenges, yet Kepler's global expansion blueprint is strategically designed to bring Chinese humanoid robots from conceptual design to real-world application. The company is establishing new industry standards across three critical areas: usability in diverse operational environments, manufacturability at commercial scale, and practical deployment across industries. As the vanguard of this transformation, Kepler's breakthroughs are positioned to revolutionize global production systems and redefine daily life through advanced embodied intelligence solutions.

SOURCE Shanghai Kepler Robot Co., Ltd.