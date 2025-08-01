Spitzer Autoworld Launches Exclusive Spitzer VIP Program Across Ohio Dealerships

ELYRIA, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spitzer Autoworld, one of Ohio's most trusted names in automotive retail since 1904, is excited to introduce the new Spitzer VIP Program-a first-of-its-kind customer experience platform designed to reward loyalty, simplify vehicle ownership, and put the power of personalized service in the palm of every customer's hand.

Accessible through the all-new Spitzer VIP App, the program offers a seamless digital hub where users can earn rewards, unlock exclusive offers, schedule service, store important vehicle documents, and even monitor their vehicle's health-all in one secure, easy-to-use place.

"Since 1904, our customers have been the VIPs of Spitzer Autoworld-and now it's official," said Andrew Spitzer, 4th generation owner of the Spitzer brand. "The Spitzer VIP Program is built around the philosophy we've carried for over a century. We want to make ownership easier, smarter, and better because our world truly revolves around you and remember...wag more spend less."

The launch is backed by a statewide multimedia campaign featuring Andrew Spitzer himself and the brand's signature jingle, "Our world revolves around you."

Ohio drivers can download the app now from the App Store or Google Play and begin enjoying the VIP treatment-another step forward in Spitzer's ongoing commitment to innovation and customer-first service.

About Spitzer Autoworld

Founded in 1904, Spitzer Autoworld is a family-owned automotive group with deep roots in Ohio and a legacy of exceptional customer care. With locations throughout the state, Spitzer offers a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, trusted service, and exclusive ownership benefits including the Spitzer Shield and now, the Spitzer VIP Program.

