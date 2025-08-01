Global AI Data Center Infrastructure Leader Zettabyte Receives Strategic Investment From Lam Capital

Lam Capital Joins Funding Round Alongside Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron

TAIPEI, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zettabyte , a fast-growing innovator in AI data center infrastructure software, today jointly announced a new strategic investment by Lam Capital , the corporate venture arm of Lam Research Corp. , a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services for the semiconductor industry. The funding round also included participation from Wistron, Foxconn and Pegatron.

Zettabyte is transforming the AI compute landscape with its turnkey GPU cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) to enable next-generation AI data centers. The company's proprietary Zware platform unifies the entire AI infrastructure software stack-from networking to full cluster management. Zware advanced liquid cooling enables a sovereign systems architecture with a focus on cybersecurity, efficiency, and scalability.

Lam Capital's participation in the round alongside other prominent investors underscores the increasing importance of AI infrastructure as demand for GPU computing continues to outpace supply in the generative AI era. Zettabyte's vertically integrated software-hardware model is purpose built to address this supply-demand gap, optimizing every layer of AI compute environments.

"Zettabyte operates at the intersection of two megatrends: AI and infrastructure," said Kevin Chen , managing director at Lam Capital. "This investment highlights the importance of supporting the advancement of next-generation AI data center infrastructure solutions to enable the next wave of innovation across the semiconductor ecosystem."

The funding round will support Zettabyte in its global expansion efforts and help accelerate the development of Zsuite. Built for end-to-end optimizations and IaaS, Zsuite is designed to significantly reduce total cost of ownership for enterprise and public-sector customers.

"We are honored to welcome Lam Capital as a strategic investor," said Kenneth Tai, Chairman of Zettabyte. "Their support validates our mission to reimagine AI infrastructure from the ground up-merging performance, efficiency, and sovereignty in a unified platform."

About Zettabyte

Zettabyte is a global leader in AI data center infrastructure and full-stack GPU software. Its flagship product, Zware, delivers optimized AI computing through custom hardware, advanced cooling, and software-defined orchestration.

SOURCE Zettabyte

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED