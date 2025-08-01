Houzeo's 'Make An Offer' Feature Takes The Wait Out Of Homebuying In Texas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With Houzeo's new feature, submitting offers is now faster than ever-homebuyers can make offers directly through the app in just minutes.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houzeo, America's Real Estate Super App, has introduced its new "Make an Offer" feature, giving homebuyers and agents the ability to submit offers directly through the app. Designed to create a smoother, faster homebuying experience, this feature is revolutionizing how offers are made in Texas.Gone are the days of waiting around to make an offer-Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, has made submitting offers a seamless process that finishes with a few clicks, literally! Buyers can send offers in minutes and even share their pre-approval details with sellers to help speed up the decision-making process. As house prices in Texas continue to fluctuate, this feature allows buyers to stay competitive in a fast-moving market. If buyers need assistance, Houzeo connects them with local real estate agents, ensuring they get the guidance they need when making an offer.Whether a buyer is ready to make an offer on a sprawling ranch in Dallas or deciding between 3-bed, 3-bath and 3-bed, 2.5-bath homes for sale in Corpus Christi , Houzeo connects them with a local agent within minutes of their inquiry, ensuring they receive the expert advice and support they need at every step of their homebuying journey. The buyer will also receive instant alerts and notifications related to their offer or when they are connected to their local market's agent.With access to over 360,000 Texas houses for sale , and robust features like IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, Contact Agent, Social Sharing, and now "Make an Offer," Houzeo is leading the way in transforming homebuying in Texas. And all these features are available on Houzeo's mobile app as well!Buyers can browse through more than 2.7 million listings nationwide on Houzeo's app, save their top choices, schedule property tours, reach out to listing agents, and submit offers- all from the convenience of their phone.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

