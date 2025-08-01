URGENT: The M&A Class Action Firm Launches Legal Inquiry For The Merger - OLO, FUBO, RKDA, And NSC
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating
-
Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO ) related to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $10.25 per share in cash to Olo shareholders.
-
FuboTV, Inc. (NYSE: FUBO ) , relating to the proposed merger with The Walt Disney Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Disney will combine its Hulu + Live TV Business with Fubo, forming a combined MVPD company. At closing Disney will own 70% of Fubo.
-
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA ) , relating to the proposed merger with Roosevelt Resources LP. Under the terms of the agreement, Roosevelt and Arcadia shareholders are expected to own approximately 90% and 10%, respectively, of the outstanding shares of Arcadia.
-
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) related to its sale to Union Pacific Corporation for 1.0 Union common stock and $88.82 in cash for each share of Norfolk.
NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME.
About Monteverde & Associates PC
Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.
No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.
Contact:
Juan Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 971-1341
Attorney Advertising. (C) 2025 Monteverde & Associates PC.
