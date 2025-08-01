DIH Holding US, Inc. Receives Notification Of Deficiency From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Filing Of Annual Report On Form 10-K

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWELL, Mass., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIH Holding US, Inc. (“DIH” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:DHAI) received a notice on July 29, 2025, from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), which stated that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended March 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.

Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the notice to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended March 31, 2025. If the Company is unable to file the Annual Report by that date, the Company is permitted to submit a plan of compliance on or prior to that date. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 days from the due date for the Annual Report to regain compliance.

The Company is actively working with its auditors and advisors and intends to file its Annual Report as soon as possible to regain compliance.

The notice has no immediate impact on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on Nasdaq.

About DIH Holding US, Inc.

DIH stands for the vision to“Deliver Inspiration & Health” to improve the daily lives of millions of people with disabilities and functional impairments through providing devices and solutions enabling intensive rehabilitation. DIH is a global provider of advanced robotic devices used in physical rehabilitation, which incorporate visual stimulation in an interactive manner to enable clinical research and intensive functional rehabilitation and training in patients with walking impairments, reduced balance and/or impaired arm and hand functions. Built through the mergers of global-leading niche technology providers, DIH is a transformative rehabilitation solutions provider and consolidator of a largely fragmented and manual-labor-driven industry.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which are not historical facts, which are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include certain statements made with respect to the business combination, the services offered by DIH and the markets in which it operates, and DIH's projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words“believe,”“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions provided for illustrative purposes only, and projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, political and business conditions; the ability of DIH to achieve its projected revenue, the failure of DIH realize the anticipated benefits of the recently-completed business combination and access to sources of additional debt or equity capital if needed. While DIH may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, DIH specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

