Govt Funds Carding Machine To Revive Namdha Craft

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant step toward revival and promotion of the traditional craft of Kashmiri Namdha, the Government has approved funds for refurbishing and installation of a high-capacity Carding Machine at its UNDP wing.

This initiative falls under the larger objective of strengthening the infrastructure and sustainability of traditional handicrafts and handloom sectors in the Valley.

Namdha, a Centuries-old craft involving felting and embroidery of woollen fabric, has been witnessing a steady decline due to various constraints, notably the lack of wool processing facilities, high input costs, and time-consuming manual methods. The refurbishment of the Carding Machine under the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) budgeting is expected to address these bottlenecks directly.

In a press statement issued here today, Mirza Shahid Ali, Deputy Director, UNDP, stated that the availability of modernized carding facilities shall reduce manual labour and processing time significantly, making the craft economically viable for artisans and increase production capacity, enabling them to meet the growing domestic and international demand. This step is also expected to attract younger artisans to the trade by improving working conditions and productivity.

“This move aligns with the Government's broader vision to revive languishing crafts, with Namdha recognized as a flagship craft. We will ensure timely refurbishment, installation and operationalization of the machine while providing necessary training to the artisans to maximize utility,” he added.

This development is expected to breathe new life into the Namdha sector, preserve its rich legacy and improve the livelihoods of hundreds of artisans dependent on this culturally significant art form, which has a huge demand, both locally as well in outside markets.