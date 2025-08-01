Pagetraffic Celebrates 23 Years Of SEO Innovation, Showcasing Leadership In Modern Digital Marketing

MENAFN - GetNews)



PageTraffic marks its 23rd anniversary in 2025, a testament to its adaptability and expertise in an industry redefined by search algorithm revolutions, artificial intelligence, and user-centric optimization. Since its founding in 2002 by Navneet Kaushal, the agency has continually evolved-transitioning from early keyword-focused strategies to pioneering holistic, AI-driven SEO solutions that meet the demands of today's digital landscape.

From Humble Beginnings to Global Reach

Launched in a modest New Delhi office, PageTraffic's journey began when professional SEO barely existed as a discipline. Over the years, the team grew rapidly, responding to industry shifts and the increasing sophistication of search algorithms. Today, with locations in New Delhi, Chicago, London, and Mumbai, PageTraffic delivers results across multiple time zones and markets through localized expertise and global best practices.

A Legacy Built on People and Partnership

Reflecting on the milestone, CEO Navneet Kaushal shared:“Our 23-year legacy is the result of unwavering client trust and a team culture that embraces new technology without losing sight of core search principles. In a landscape where agencies chase trends, we've built relationships and results.”

The agency's client base is diverse, ranging from small businesses needing local SEO solutions to enterprises with complex, multi-location and international SEO challenges. In parallel, PageTraffic has built a reputation as a trusted white-label SEO partner for over 40 agencies worldwide, helping them scale services under their own brands without expanding in-house teams.

Comprehensive, Data-Driven Services for Modern SEO

The agency's foundational philosophy remains: results over rhetoric. Using advanced analytics like Google Search Console, PageSpeed Insights, and bespoke AI-powered dashboards, PageTraffic ensures strategic recommendations are evidence-backed. Regular transparent reporting guarantees clients see the impact on rankings, traffic, and conversions.

A Commitment to Sustainable SEO and Long-Term Partnerships

PageTraffic's longevity stems from a principled approach that prioritizes relevance, authority, user experience, and ethical AI integration over short-term tactics. Whether serving direct clients or supporting agency partners through white-label delivery, the agency remains committed to evolving its SEO services to match changing search trends while maintaining a focus on sustainable, long-term results.

As search marketing continues to change, PageTraffic will keep investing in its people, technology, and processes to ensure partners and clients benefit from best-in-class SEO-now and for years to come.

About PageTraffic

With strategic offices in New Delhi, Chicago, London, and Mumbai, PageTraffic combines local insight with global standards, providing SEO methodology that consistently meets-and anticipates-the requirements of modern search engines. The agency's SEO packages reflect continuous refinement, offering businesses of all sizes scalable pathways to digital growth.