Artist Rebecca Barraclough Champions The Power Of Slow Craft And Creative Purpose In A Fast-Paced World

Rebecca BarracloughPennsylvania-based artist urges community to embrace creativity for its own sake while supporting greater access to hands-on arts education

Perkasie, PA - August 1, 2025 - Local artist and community advocate Rebecca Barraclough is raising her voice-and her paint brushes-for a cause close to her heart: bringing awareness to the emotional and societal value of analog, hands-on creative practices in an increasingly digital world. Through her art, volunteerism, and a message rooted in compassion and resilience, Barraclough is calling on individuals and communities to reclaim creativity as a form of mental nourishment, connection, and cultural preservation.

In a recent interview titled "Interview with Rebecca Barraclough", she reflected on how traditional practices like linocut printmaking, gardening, and visual journaling have transformed her personal and professional life.“Not all hobbies need to be monetized,” she said.“I believe strongly in making art simply for the joy of making. Creativity is not just a product-it's a process that grounds us.”

As Barraclough sees it, the over-commercialization of art and the constant pressure to "perform" online has led many people to feel disconnected from their creative instincts. Yet studies continue to show the benefits of artistic engagement. According to a 2023 study from the American Journal of Public Health, participation in visual arts can reduce anxiety, promote mental clarity, and enhance social bonds. In schools, access to hands-on arts instruction has been linked to higher graduation rates and improved test scores. Despite this, the National Endowment for the Arts reports that arts education funding has declined in 42 states over the past decade.

“There's this idea that art belongs to professionals or institutions,” Barraclough said.“But really, it's a birthright. Everyone has the capacity to create. It just takes access, encouragement, and time.”

Her advocacy is deeply informed by her own life. Having navigated cross-continental transitions from the Philippines to North America, she found solace in tactile practices-painting, carving, and even gardening-as forms of self-expression and recovery.“When I feel overwhelmed or unfocused, I put my hands in the soil,” she said.“There's something healing about working slowly, deliberately, with no screen and no expectations.”

Beyond her own studio, Barraclough volunteers with local nonprofits to support individuals preparing to reenter the workforce. Through these programs, she's seen firsthand how creative engagement can restore confidence and dignity.“Volunteering has led to so many rich collaborations,” she said.“Art becomes a tool-not just for expression, but for rebuilding lives.”

A CALL TO ACT CREATIVELY

While Barraclough isn't launching a formal campaign or fundraiser, she is asking others to reflect on how they might bring creativity into their daily lives-and communities.“It can be as simple as keeping a visual diary,” she said.“Or sharing a block print with a neighbor. We don't need galleries or followers to create meaningful art.”

Here are three ways individuals can take action today:

Start a tactile habit: Try block printing, pottery, or even hand stitching-anything that gets your hands moving without a device.

Volunteer your skills: Offer to lead a creative workshop at a community center, senior home, or reentry program.

Create just for yourself: Challenge the idea that creativity must be shared or sold to be valid.

Rebecca Barraclough's message is clear: Creativity, practiced with purpose and patience, can be one of the most transformative forces in modern life.

Read the full Interview here .

