CAST Announces Early Access To CAST Imaging MCP Server

PARIS and NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, a leader in software mapping and intelligence technology, today launched CAST Imaging MCP server, a Model Context Protocol (MCP) bridge for AI agents. The protocol gives LLMs direct access to other systems, in this case CAST Imaging. Today, architects and engineers use CAST Imaging to see inside their applications via architectural maps. The CAST Imaging MCP server gives AI the same direct insights, providing the full context they need to understand, modify, or transform large and complex enterprise applications and systems. With the introduction of the server, companies no longer need to develop custom code to connect their agents to CAST Imaging, enjoying faster access and the enhanced security of the MCP standard.

“To work on enterprise systems, you need the specific facts about their structures,” said Olivier Bonsignour, Head of R&D at CAST.“For large applications, especially over a million lines of code, CAST Imaging provides AI with the context it needs.”

Tapping into the MCP server, companies can apply AI to achieve goals such as:



Remediating tech debt

Removing cloud migration blockers

Changing objects, frameworks, or databases

Modernizing mainframe application in place Transforming code from .Net, Java, and other stacks to AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud



CAST Imaging examines everything that makes up an application. It then reverse-engineers its internal architecture, precisely mapping every technology, object, property, and transaction, including explicit and hidden links between code, data, and frameworks.

“While AI excels at pattern recognition, it requires systematic, deterministic data to work reliably on large, complex applications,” continued Bonsignour.“CAST MCP server provides this data through deterministic analysis that understands the full context. By combining data from CAST with other sources and interacting with it via a preferred LLM, companies can unlock whole new ways to put AI to work on the custom applications that underpin their enterprises.”

The CAST Imaging MCP server provides tools and functions to AI agents such as: