DPIIT Signs Mou With Roche India To Support Healthtech Startups In Critical Therapeutic Areas

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Roche Products (India) Pvt. Ltd. to strengthen support for DPIIT-recognised startups innovating in critical therapeutic domains, including oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, haematology, and rare diseases.

Under the agreement, Roche India will provide mentorship from its global network of experts, facilitate pilot and validation studies, and extend access to advanced technologies, infrastructure, and international platforms to help scale promising innovations from Indian startups.

The MoU was formally signed by Dr. Sumeet Jarangal, Director, DPIIT, and Rajwinder Mehdwan, Managing Director, Roche Products (India) Pvt. Ltd., in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Sanjiv Singh, emphasised the significance of industry–startup collaboration in bringing disruptive health innovations to market.

He noted that the partnership would provide critical support in navigating regulatory frameworks, intellectual property rights, and global health standards, while also enabling real-world validation of health solutions.

Additional focus areas include capacity-building in Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), Good Clinical Practices (GCP), and patient engagement.

Mehdwan described the MoU as a foundational step towards fostering patient-centric innovations tailored to India's healthcare landscape.

She reaffirmed Roche's commitment to enabling Indian startups to develop scalable and impactful health technologies.

(KNN Bureau)