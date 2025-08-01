Ainewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Set To Acquire $80 Million In Flagship California Hotels To Anchor AI-Powered Hospitality Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) , a company integrating AI-driven automation with strategic hotel asset ownership, announced it is finalizing due diligence and moving toward definitive agreements to acquire two flagship hotel properties in Victorville and Rancho Mirage, California. The combined $80 million in institutional-grade assets will serve as a cornerstone of Nightfood's vertically integrated hospitality and Robotics-as-a-Service model. CEO Jimmy Chan said the acquisitions will embed next-generation automation directly into hotel operations, creating scalable recurring revenue while addressing labor challenges. The company expects to close both transactions before the end of the current quarter, integrating the properties into its AI automation platform to drive efficiency, guest satisfaction and long-term growth.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is transforming the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel ownership . The company's innovative platform uses automation to solve labor shortages, reduce costs, and enhance guest experiences. With a focus on embedding smart robotics into real-world hospitality environments, Nightfood is positioned to lead in the $170 billion global service robotics market .

