Investornewsbreaks SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) Relaunches Aganar In Mexico To Drive LATAM Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) , owner of Sports, Concerts and Lottery, announced the relaunch of its Aganar operations in Mexico under its license to sell lottery draw games offered by the Mexican National Lottery. Aganar, operated by subsidiary Medios Electrónicos Y De Comunicación, has been a licensed online retailer in Mexico since 2007. The reactivation is expected to generate $5.2 million in revenue with an 18% annual growth trajectory and serves as the first step in SEGG Media's broader Latin America expansion strategy. Chairman and CEO Matthew McGahan said the relaunch demonstrates tangible progress in the turnaround of Lottery and positions the company to scale operations globally, supported by $450 million in committed financing facilities.

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating digital assets such as Sports and Lottery. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

