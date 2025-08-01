HORNE Recognized As Top 100 Firm By INSIDE Public Accounting
HORNE secures the number 30 spot among elite firms
RIDGELAND, Miss., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HORNE , a professional services firm, has recently been ranked number 30 on INSIDE Public Accounting's Top 500 Firms list for 2025.
INSIDE Public Accounting ranks the most significant public accounting firms in the U.S. based on net revenues. IPA is the survey leader in data collection for the accounting profession, with more than 600 firms participating.
"At HORNE, our success is driven by a team that truly cares-about our clients, our work and each other," said CEO and Managing Partner Rusty Butcher. "Being recognized in IPA's Top 100 list is such an honor, and it energizes us for the future."
About HORNE. HORNE is a professional services firm founded on a cornerstone of public accounting. Our 1,500+ team members serve clients in 50 states with more than 30 office and project locations nationwide, including Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. HORNE provides anticipatory advice and solutions to find opportunity in change. HORNE
