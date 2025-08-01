WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT AND THE NFL TEAM UP TO SHINE A LIGHT ON THE IMPORTANCE OF MANAGING MENTAL HEALTH

MORGAN FOX, DEFENSIVE END FOR THE ATLANTA FALCONS, AND ARMY VETERAN FATHER SHOW THAT TOUGH GUYS AREN'T TOO TOUGH TO ASK FOR HELP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

Mental health remains a top concern for post-9/11 veterans. In fact, more than 6 in 10 warriors registered with Wounded Warrior Project report living with a mental health condition like PTSD, anxiety, or depression. But mental health is not just a veterans or military issue. It's a human issue, and men are less likely to receive mental health treatment than women in the past year, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

In this interview, Atlanta Falcons player Morgan Fox joins his father Joe, an Army veteran and Project Odyssey regional director for Wounded Warrior Project. Together, they discuss the importance of vulnerability, connection, and mental wellness. Building on their recent involvement at a Wounded Warrior Project mental health event, Morgan and Joe also discuss how the NFL's Salute to Service initiative supports no-cost programs for veterans and their families to build resilience and enhance their quality of life.

Ahead of football season, Morgan and Joe remind America that when we speak up, we show strength. Asking for help is brave, and healing is always possible.

For more information, please visit:

MORE ABOUT MORGAN FOX:

Morgan Fox is a defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons, entering his ninth NFL season after going undrafted in 2016. A standout at Colorado State University Pueblo, he's appeared in over 120 NFL games – spanning time with the Rams, Panthers, Chargers, and now Atlanta – and totals 27.5 career sacks. Inspired by his father's Army service, Fox is a longtime advocate for veterans and a three-time nominee of the NFL's Salute to Service award.

MORE ABOUT JOE FOX:

Joe Fox is a regional director for Project Odyssey at Wounded Warrior Project and is based in Colorado Springs. An Army veteran and proud father of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Morgan Fox, Joe now helps fellow warriors navigate their own healing journeys. Through Project Odyssey, he empowers veterans to build resilience, manage PTSD, and reconnect with purpose.

During challenging times, we encourage people to stay connected with each other and reach out for help. Contact the Crisis Line at 988 for immediate help. Veterans, their families, and caregivers can contact Wounded Warrior Project's Resource Center. We are available 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (EST) on Monday to Friday, by calling WWP (997.2586).

Produced for: Wounded Warrior Project

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED