Ungurait House Debuts IRONWAKE Imprint With Pre-Order Launch Of Phoenix Knight: The Lost Son (Legacy Edition)

Cover of Phoenix Knight The Lost Son

IRONWAKE debuts with Phoenix Knight: The Lost Son-mythic, emotional fantasy. Pre-orders open now. Releases 10.21.25.

HATTIESBURG, MS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ungurait House LLC officially launches its new literary fantasy imprint IRONWAKE today with the opening of pre-orders for Phoenix Knight: The Lost Son (Legacy Edition) by author and publisher James Ungurait. Set to release on October 21, 2025, this refined edition marks both a creative milestone and a powerful return to the mythic novel that helped define Ungurait House's vision.

Originally published in 2022, The Lost Son returns in a sharpened, expanded Legacy Edition featuring immersive worldbuilding, editorial precision, and new design elements that honor the book's emotional depth and mythic ambition.

Set against the gothic heat of the American South, the story follows Phoenix Knight-a haunted college student thrust into a hidden war of memory, bloodline, and dangerous inheritance-after the sudden disappearance of his mother, a scholar of forgotten lore.

IRONWAKE is the newly forged fantasy imprint of Ungurait House, built for readers who seek epic scale, emotional weight, and myth that matters. The press describes it as“a forge, not a factory-where stories burn with consequence and beauty has teeth.”

“This second edition is a love letter,” says Ungurait.“To Phoenix. To the version of me who needed him. And to every reader who's ever searched for something in the pages of a book and come away changed.”

Phoenix Knight: The Lost Son (Legacy Edition) is available for pre-order now wherever books are sold, including Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Bookshop. A limited signed edition is also available exclusively through UnguraitHouse.

