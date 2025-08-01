Odisha FC Suspend Operations While Women's Team Remain Functional, Confirms Owner
Odisha FC's women side will continue their pre season plans for the upcoming season, with the Indian Women's League 2025-26 season set to begin in September. He also hopes with more and more clubs being forced to suspend their operations, a solution for the future will be taken more efficiently.
“We haven't shut down the club despite the headlines. Key staff members are retained, our women's team will be operational. However, it becomes harder to justify to my stakeholders to sink Crs upon Crs with nothing to show for it, and no end in sight.
“We have -No Clarity when the League will Start - Nowhere to practice/play/work in Odisha - No way to get sponsorship since there's no season - No way to engage investors with an expiring participation agreement We hoped something would give, but sadly it hasn't
“We didn't go into this offseason planning to take this step. In fact we had made 5 signings until it became clear things are delayed We desperately hope the above issues get resolved; maybe doing this will prompt people to fast-track solutions so we can get back to work,” read the thread by Sharma on 'X'
In a letter to the participant clubs, a copy of which is with IANS, FSDL informed that it is forced to put ISL 2025-26 on hold because it is "unable to effectively plan, organise, or commercialise the 2025–26 ISL season" because no agreement has been reached regarding the Master Rights Agreement (MRA), which was to expire on December 8, 2025, with the AIFF.
In December 2010, IMG Reliance, the joint venture between IMG Worldwide and Reliance Industries, acquired all the commercial rights to football in India from the AIFF for 15 years.
As per the agreement, the AIFF had given IMG Reliance the rights to exploit the sports commercial value to improve, popularise and promote the game of football throughout India, from the grassroots to the professional level.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
CommentsNo comment