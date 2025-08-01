Generations Healthcare To Operate Coastal Oaks Care Center In Atascadero, CA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Recognizing a critical need for behavioral health services in the Central Coast region, Generations Healthcare will add and manage specialized behavioral health programming at Coastal Oaks Care Center to complement its skilled nursing care. With deep expertise in providing both skilled nursing and behavioral health services, Generations aims to create a supportive environment for patients who require integrated psychiatric care.

"Expanding access to behavioral health services is essential, especially in communities like the Central Coast where the need is so great," said Thomas Jurbala, Director of Business Development, Behavioral Health at Generations Healthcare. "We are proud to bring our expertise to Coastal Oaks Care Center to deliver the highest standard of care for individuals requiring behavioral health support."

Throughout the change in management, Compass Health will remain a valuable partner to Generations Healthcare to ensure a smooth transition.

"Compass Health, Inc. is proud to partner with Life Generations Healthcare, an experienced and trusted provider, to transform Coastal Oaks Care Center," said Darren Smith, CEO of Compass Health, Inc. "The renovated facility, operated by Life Generations Healthcare, will expand access to critical mental health services in San Luis Obispo County with 32 Special Treatment Program beds and 33 beds dedicated to individuals with behavioral health needs.

"As a locally owned organization, Compass Health, Inc. remains deeply committed to the well-being of our community and will continue to operate its other skilled nursing and assisted living facilities throughout San Luis Obispo County. This partnership at Coastal Oaks Care Center reflects our ongoing mission of People Caring for People, and we're excited to help bring more comprehensive care options to those who need them most."

The addition of behavioral health programming at Coastal Oaks Care Center further advances Generations Healthcare's mission of compassionate, competent and kind care. The facility will serve individuals who are too often underserved, ensuring that patients across the Central Coast have access to the comprehensive support they deserve.

For more information about Generations Healthcare and its behavioral health services, please visit lifegen .

About Generations Healthcare

Generations Healthcare began with a single, 89-bed skilled nursing facility in 1998. It has since grown to 35 facilities with more than 3,600 licensed beds. Fifteen facilities offer behavioral health services, bringing Generations' care and beliefs to another sector of the industry. Generations was founded on the belief that caring for the elderly and infirm is a sacred stewardship. Since its inception, Generations has established an excellent reputation in the communities served by its facilities, building this reputation through a concerted focus on quality and service.

