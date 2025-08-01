Veteran City Manager Pat West Joins EKA As Joint Venture Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kellie Hawkins, Managing Partner of, today announced that veteran City Manager and long-time public servant Pat West has joined the firm as a, bringing nearly four decades of deep experience navigating the complexities of city government, redevelopment, and entitlement processes throughout California.

“Pat West is one of the most respected city managers in Southern California,” said Hawkins.“He has led during times of crisis, rebuilt entire communities, and turned economic challenges into opportunities for growth. Pat's leadership, vision, and problem-solving abilities will bring tremendous value to our clients and our firm.”

West served as a government official in the Gateway Cities region for 39 years, including 23 years as a City Manager. He worked in both small contract cities and large charter cities, holding various department head roles and earning national recognition for his transformative impact on the cities of Paramount and Long Beach.

In 1981, the City of Paramount was ranked the 8th most distressed city in America by a Rand Corporation study. West, then serving as Parks and Recreation Director, committed himself to turning the city around. Eventually becoming City Manager, he helped lead a remarkable transformation using creative zoning, redevelopment, and economic tools that made Paramount a model of urban renewal.

In 2005, West was appointed Executive Director of the Redevelopment Agency and Director of Community Development for the City of Long Beach, at a time when the city was facing challenges to two of its economic pillars: the aerospace industry and the Long Beach Naval Base. The result was blight, job loss, and widespread uncertainty. Two years later, West was named City Manager, a position he held until 2019. Under his leadership, Long Beach achieved its lowest crime rate and unemployment rate in recorded history, built a new $520 million Civic Center using a cutting-edge public-private partnership (P3) model, and launched the most robust private sector development boom in a generation.

“I've had the privilege of serving communities during their most difficult and most promising times,” said West.“Joining EKA as a joint venture partner allows me to continue that work and help clients navigate the intersection of public policy, politics, and development with integrity and creativity.”

About EKA – EKA is a strategic communications firm specializing in public affairs, government advocacy, reputation management, crisis communications, and litigation support. With a deep bench of experienced professionals and a client roster that includes leading corporations, public agencies, and advocacy groups, EKA continues to set the standard for excellence in strategic counsel. Learn more at .

