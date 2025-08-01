Bluewater Named ANOC Gold Partner Through LA 2028, Championing Sustainable Hydration In Global Sport

Bengt Rittri, founder and CEO of Bluewater, has made sustainability his life mission

One of the world's biggest water dispensers on site at 2023 AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath, England

Partnership reflects ambition to eliminate throwaway plastic bottles in sport and promote safe, sustainable hydration practices across the Olympic Movement.

- Bengt Rittri, Bluewater founder and CEOLAUSANNE,, SWITZERLAND, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bluewater, a global leader in sustainable water purification and beverage solutions, and The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) are pleased to announce a new partnership with Bluewater as ANOC Gold Partner through the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. The collaboration reflects a shared ambition to eliminate single-use plastic bottles in sport and promote safe, sustainable hydration practices across the Olympic Movement.The partnership will drive global efforts to empower National Olympic Committees (NOCs), athletes, and event organizers to adopt environmentally responsible solutions, including the use of refillable bottles and on-site water purification systems. It addresses growing concerns over declining tap water quality, microplastic contamination, and the need for sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics in sport .“Bluewater shares ANOC's commitment to using sport as a platform for meaningful global change,” said Bengt Rittri, founder and CEO of Bluewater.“We believe that sustainable hydration should be accessible at all levels of sport, and we are honoured to collaborate with ANOC to make this vision a reality.”Through the partnership, Bluewater and ANOC will jointly deliver a range of sustainability-driven initiatives, including:.Installation of Bluewater's award-winning point-of-use purification systems at ANOC-hosted events to reduce reliance on single-use plastic bottles..Awareness campaigns to promote trust in purified water and educate athletes and fans on the environmental and health benefits of plastic-free hydration..Deployment of refill stations at major events, enabling convenient access to safe and sustainable drinking water..Visibility and engagement opportunities during ANOC events and communications to promote sustainable practices and innovation in hydration..Collaboration with Olympic champion and Bluewater ambassador Ellie Aldridge, who will lead activations and advocacy efforts for sustainable hydration in sport.“Sustainability is a priority for ANOC and for the entire Olympic Movement. By partnering with Bluewater, we are taking concrete steps to reduce plastic waste and promote clean hydration at sporting events around the world,” said ANOC Secretary General Gunilla Lindberg.“Importantly, the advanced Bluewater filtration system , based on the company's proprietary second generation reverse osmosis technology SuperiorOsmosisTM, ensures that the water is not only clean and sustainable, but also pure and doping-free – making it fully suitable for high-performance athletes and elite sport.”Bengt Rittri added:“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to protecting the planet and safeguarding athlete well-being. Together with ANOC, we are demonstrating that sport can lead the way in adopting real-world solutions to global environmental challenges.”About ANOCThe Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) is the umbrella organisation representing the world's 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs). Established in 1979, ANOC's mission is to support NOCs in their development, represent their collective interests within the Olympic Movement, and promote the values of Olympism globally. ANOC facilitates cooperation and knowledge-sharing among NOCs, and organises flagship events such as the ANOC General Assembly and ANOC World Beach Games.About BluewaterFounded in 2013 by Swedish ecopreneur Bengt Rittri, Bluewater exists to power healthier lives through clean, sustainable hydration – at home, at work, and on the go. With award-winning technology that removes toxic chemicals, microplastics, and other contaminants from tap water, Bluewater delivers pure, great-tasting water and organic-based beverages. Operating in over 30 countries, Bluewater is driving a global shift toward better hydration and a healthier planet.

David JF Noble

Bluewater

+ +44 7785 302694

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.