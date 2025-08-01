Hamieverse Taps Abstract To Power Its Debut Blockchain Game And Purpose-Driven Ecosystem

Powered by $HAMIE tokenomics and Abstract Chain, the game marks a major step in the platform's mission to transform digital culture.

The Hamieverse , a purpose-driven Web3 ecosystem combining gaming, AI mentorship, and immersive storytelling, announced today the development of its first on-chain game, to be built on Abstract Chain. The new game represents a major milestone in Hamieverse's mission to fuse entertainment with self-development and real-world impact.

The upcoming title is designed to merge immersive storytelling with blockchain-powered gameplay, drawing from the rich lore of the Hamieverse comic series and forthcoming novel. Built on Abstract Chain, the game leverages the platform's robust front-end and back-end capabilities to deliver a seamless user experience.

Purpose-Driven Gaming in Web3

In contrast to many blockchain games criticized for unbalanced mechanics, the Hamieverse is committed to fair, skill-based systems that reward strategy, learning, and consistent engagement.

Each gameplay element connects to a four-stage philosophical framework representing personal transformation and the Hamieverse's ethos:



Asleep: Most people accept the trap without questioning it. The Hamieverse meets them where they are, using entertainment as an entry-point. Through its gaming universe and multimedia saga, it sparks curiosity and invites deeper reflection.

Awakening: For those beginning to question the system, courses and curated tools guide users toward clarity, financial literacy, and empowerment.

Activation: When users are ready to take action, Hamieverse provides a startup launchpad to help turn mission-aligned ideas into reality. Ascension: For those who have broken free and want to serve, the Hamieverse Foundation directs their energy toward global humanitarian initiatives that deliver measurable change.

To support this journey, Hamie AI functions as a personal digital mentor, offering mindset support, tailored insights, and behavioral tools to accelerate progress.

Built on Abstract Chain

Tokenomics Designed for Integrity

The Hamieverse ecosystem will be powered by the $HAMIE token, with a model intentionally designed to prioritize contribution over speculation. Features include:



No private sale, VCs, or insiders

Built-in deflationary mechanics: 50% of all ecosystem revenue is used to buy and burn tokens Earning models including Learn-to-Earn, Impact-to-Earn, and Engage-to-Earn

August Launches and Real-World Impact

The first on-chain game is part of a broader August release slate that includes:



The launch of Hamie AI

The release of the Hamie Unchained Saga comic series

The First Arc of the Hamie Unchained Saga Novel

The first Quest Campaign on Galaxe A mobile game built in Telegram

Meanwhile, the Hamieverse Foundation has broken ground on its most ambitious mission yet: a solar-powered deepwater well in rural Africa, bringing sustainable clean water to over 2,000 people. This project exemplifies the belief that digital culture can produce real-world positive impact.

About The Hamieverse

Hamieverse is a Web3 ecosystem designed to help users break free from the psychological and financial traps of modern life through immersive gaming, multi-dimensional storytelling, gamified self-development, and AI-powered mentorship.

