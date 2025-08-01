XRP's Price Falls Below $3 Amid Crypto Pullback
XRP has declined from $3.17 U.S. to a low of $2.94 U.S. over the past day as intense selling pressure grips the crypto market as hopes for a September interest rate cut in the U.S. fade.
XRP has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies this year. However, investors have also pulled back as U.S. President Donald Trump imposes new tariffs on foreign nations.
Market data shows that large holders of XRP have liquidated about $28 million U.S. of the cryptocurrency.
At the same time, more than 310 million XRP tokens valued at nearly $1 billion U.S. have been purchased during the current selloff, giving some hope for a price rebound.
XRP is currently trading at $2.98 U.S. per digital token, representing a minor recovery off session lows.
However, crypto analysts say that short-term sentiment towards XRP remains fragile amid liquidation and technical breakdowns below the $3 U.S. level.
Other cryptocurrencies, such as %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) and %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH), are also in the red to start the month of August.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment