Moderna CEO Attributes Full-Year Revenue Guidance Reduction To Timing Of Shipments: Retail Pins Hopes On Pipeline After Q2 Beat

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel on Friday stated that the company is lowering its annual revenue forecast due to the timing of shipments despite the company's upbeat second-quarter numbers.

The vaccine maker lowered its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $1.5 billion to $2.2 billion, reflecting a $300 million reduction at the high end of the range owing to the timing shift of deliveries of contracted revenue for the U.K. into the first quarter of 2026.

“We continue to operate with financial discipline and are improving expected annual operating expenses in 2025 by approximately $400 million,” Bancel added.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Moderna jumped from 'bearish' to 'neutral' territory over the last 24 hours, while message volume jumped from 'low' to 'high' levels. Retail chatter around the stock rose 473% over 24 hours, according to Stocktwits data.

For the second quarter, the company reported revenues of $114 million, down from the $184 million reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024, but above an analyst estimate of $112.56 million, according to data from Fiscal AI.

The company pegged the revenue drop to lower COVID-19 vaccine sales and noted that its demand is expected to be concentrated in the second half of the year, aligning with the fall and winter seasons, due to the seasonality of the infection.

Sales of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine came in at $114 million in the three months through the end of June, while its Respiratory Syncytial Virus vaccine sales were negligible.

Loss per share came in at $2.13, compared to a loss of $3.33 recorded in Q2 2024, and lower than the loss of $2.98 expected by Wall Street.

A Stocktwits user believes the company has not been able to do much outside of COVID-19.

Another, however, expressed optimism for the company's drug pipeline.

On Thursday, the company said that it will reduce its headcount by about 10% globally to shrink its workforce to fewer than 5,000 individuals by the end of the year as part of its commitment to reduce annual operating expenses by about $1.5 billion by 2027.

Moderna is now looking for up to eight more approvals in the next three years, including for its COVID-flu combination vaccine, to lift sales following the demand slump for its COVID-19 vaccine.

MRNA stock is down by 29% this year and by about 69% over the past 12 months.

