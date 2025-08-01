Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:43 AM EST - TransAlta Corporation : Today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was $349 million, compared to $316 million for the same period in 2024. Net loss attributable to common shareholders of $112 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $56 million, or $0.18 per share, for the same period in 2024. TransAlta Corporation shares T are trading unchanged at $16.67.

