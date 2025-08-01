SOCAR Makes $1.125 Mln Coupon Payment To Bondholders

On August 1st, SOCAR transferred the latest coupon payment of $1.125 million to the accounts of investors holding its second series of SOCAR Bonds, which were issued in 2021 for the domestic capital markets.

