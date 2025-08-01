Bingx Labs Marks One Year Of Web3 & AI Innovation With $16Million In Strategic Investments

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since its launch in 2024, BingX Labs has committed $16 million in investments across high-impact projects and protocols such as Babylon and StakeStone, alongside strategic collaborations with leading partners including IOSG, Kaia foundation, and Hackquest to support broader Web3 and AI ecosystem growth. These partnerships exemplify BingX Labs' approach - fostering strategic collaborations with the builders of core infrastructure for the next phase of Web3 and AI adoption.

Beyond financial backing, BingX Labs has become a hub of research and innovation. The Labs team is actively exploring key emerging sectors such as RWA (Real-World Assets), DeFi, and AI agents. With regular webinars and developer meetups, BingX Labs connects with global builder communities to share insights and collaborate on the next wave of technological breakthroughs. BingX Labs has also reinforced its position as a key player in the Web3 and AI space by sponsoring and attending major international events like Consensus and the Token 2049.

Vivien Lin , Head of BingX Labs and Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented:"In its first year, BingX Labs has evolved into more than an investment platform - it is a catalyst for the next generation of Web3 and AI innovation. By combining deep research, strategic partnerships, and strong developer engagement, we are building the infrastructure to support breakthrough projects that will shape the future of AI and decentralized technology. Looking ahead, our commitment to empowering developers and partners in these transformative sectors will continue to be our guiding principle."

Looking ahead, BingX Labs plans to deepen its research, expand partnerships, and explore new opportunities, especially in AI-powered decentralized applications, with a continued focus on uncovering the next wave of transformative projects.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

For more information please visit:

SOURCE BingX