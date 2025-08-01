Elite Dental Force Partners With Heydonto To Transform Insurance Eligibility Verification

This strategic alliance leverages HeyDonto's API technology to automate insurance checks, slashing manual work by up to 60% for dental teams.

- Alvin Uta'i, Founder & CEO, Elite Dental ForceSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Dental Force (EDF), a front-runner in AI-driven solutions for dental practices, has joined forces with HeyDonto, a leading dental technology platform specializing in real-time EHR and PMS interoperability, to unveil an advanced insurance eligibility solution. This strategic alliance introduces a game-changing innovation that eliminates up to 60% of manual work in insurance verification, empowering dental teams to focus on delivering exceptional patient care."By eliminating 50–60% of the manual work in insurance verification, this partnership allows dental teams to redirect their focus where it matters most-delivering exceptional patient care," said Alvin Uta'i, Founder and CEO of Elite Dental Force. "HeyDonto's robust API platform will serve as the connective tissue between dental practice management systems and EDFi's AI eligibility module. Together, we are building a smarter, faster, and more efficient workflow for practices, staff, and patients alike."The collaboration harnesses HeyDonto's cutting-edge API technology and EDFi, Elite Dental Force's proprietary AI platform, to automate insurance verification processes. The solution introduces a seamless system capable of real-time insurance checks, proactive claim readiness, and predictive data insights. These advancements significantly reduce administrative burdens by eliminating outdated methods, such as phone calls and faxes, and streamlining back-office workflows for dental practices.Key Features of the Integration Include:- Real-Time Eligibility Checks: Instant insurance verification ensures practices no longer rely on outdated or labor-intensive methods.- AI-Powered Claim Readiness: Automated tools flag incomplete or incorrect data before submission, preventing claim delays.- Sealess Compatibility: HeyDonto's infrastructure ensures the solution integrates effortlessly with leading dental practice management systems.- Faster Payment Cycles: Dental teams experience fewer claim denials and faster reimbursements through error detection and automation.The system's beta testing will launch this quarter, allowing select dental practices to experience early benefits ahead of the planned full rollout in Q1 2026. The extended launch will introduce additional innovations, including automated benefits breakdowns and smart financial estimation tools tailored to practice needs.Through this partnership, dental offices can dramatically reduce administrative burdens, combat staff burnout, and gain the tools needed to optimize their revenue cycles. The reduction of up to 60% of manual work allows teams to refocus their time and energy on a common mission-enhancing the patient experience.About Elite Dental Force:Elite Dental Force (EDF) is dedicated to optimizing revenue cycle management and reducing the administrative challenges faced by dental practices. By leveraging advanced AI-driven tools, EDF streamlines insurance processes, ensures claim accuracy, and enhances practice operations. For more information, visit .About HeyDonto:HeyDonto is a leader in dental technology, providing real-time EHR and PMS interoperability solutions. The company empowers dental practices to improve workflow efficiency and deliver exceptional patient care through seamless data-sharing capabilities.

