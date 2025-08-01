Finbe USA Launches Revamped Franchise And Independent Dealer Programs Powered By AI And Machine Learning

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinBe USA is proud to announce the launch of its newly revamped franchise and independent dealer programs, powered by cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. This significant investment in our pricing platform reflects our commitment to smarter, faster, and more competitive financing solutions for our dealer partners and customers nationwide.

"Our new AI-driven platform enhances our underwriting capabilities, helping us approve and fund deals faster and more competitively than ever before," said FinBe USA CEO Scot Seagrave. "This technology enables us to strengthen our flagship programs-Vamos, Bankruptcy, and Classic-and grow our presence across all 32 states we serve."

The enhanced platform supports FinBe USA's mission to expand its dealer network by fostering new franchise dealer relationships and reinforcing partnerships with existing independent dealers. These improvements offer partners better tools, streamlined funding, and greater flexibility.

"We're excited about what the future holds as we continue to build strong, tech-forward partnerships in the automotive financing space," Seagrave added.

Become a FinBe USA Dealer Partner

Dealers interested in partnering with FinBe USA are encouraged to register here or call 877-475-5959 to learn more about the enhanced programs we offer.

For more information about FinBe USA, please visit our website at . We look forward to continuing our journey of excellence with all of our existing and future dealer partners and customers.

About FinBe USA

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, FinBe USA is a national subprime lender that has been working with franchise and independent auto dealerships since 2007.

SOURCE FinBe USA

