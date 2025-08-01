Orthopediatrics Corp. Launches 3PTM Pediatric Plating Platformtm Hip System And Completes First Case

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the US launch and first surgical case of the new 3PTM Pediatric Plating PlatformTM Hip System, used to treat proximal femur fractures and deformities.

“The 3P Pediatric Plating Platform Hip System is an exceptional product that would not be possible without our remarkable design surgeons and development teams. By harnessing their insights and leveraging next-generation hardware, this system offers surgeons improved precision with additional fixation options. The demand being placed on implants continues to evolve, by addressing these new unmet needs while building upon this 3rd generation system will improve proximal femur care options,” said OrthoPediatrics Trauma and Deformity and OPSB division President, Joe Hauser commented.

CEO, David Bailey added,“This launch marks our inaugural Pediatric Plating Platform and underscores our commitment to expanding the platform into the most comprehensive plating portfolio in pediatric orthopedics.”

Part of the Trauma & Deformity Correction suite of products, the comprehensive 3P Hip System includes a Beam Screw construct and Locking Proximal Femur Plates available in Infant, Child, and Adolescent sizes. The 3P Hip System integrates advanced implant and instrument technology to support both trauma and deformity surgeries, giving surgeons unmatched precision and a complete array of fixation options for proximal femur procedures. The first surgical case for the 3P Pediatric Plating Platform Hip System utilizing the Beam Screw construct has been completed with overwhelmingly positive feedback. Following the system launch, more than 10 cases were booked in August alone, with procedural volume expected to grow substantially in the coming months.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 80 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit . For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit .

