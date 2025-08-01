Kandi Technologies' AI And Robotics Solutions Featured At WAIC 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jinhua, China, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the“Company”,“we” or“Kandi Technologies”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), long renowned as a leader in all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, today announced its successful participation in the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, where it highlighted its AI-native technology innovations. During the event, Kandi Technologies' strategic collaboration with Deep Robotics was featured as part of the broader conversation around intelligent mobility solutions.

At the conference, a live demonstration by Kandi Technologies' partner, Deep Robotics, featured industry-grade quadruped robots performing full-process security and inspection tasks. This event follows Kandi's announcement in June 2025 of its strategic partnership with Deep Robotics, and the demonstration underscored the capabilities of smart, functional robotics, a key area of focus for Kandi Technologies' smart mobility offerings and its collaboration with Deep Robotics.

“Embodied intelligence is showing robust momentum in B2B markets while rapidly gaining traction across broader B2C landscape,” said Mr. Chen Feng, CEO of Kandi Technologies.“Robotics is quickly evolving beyond a capital-intensive research endeavor into commercially viable products as consumers' willingness to invest in these technologies grows. Leveraging our integrated hardware-software capabilities, AI-native architecture, and established cloud-based collaborative computing system, Kandi Technologies is well positioned to drive and shape this evolution.”

Kandi Technologies' collaboration with Deep Robotics will bear an initial focus on developing quadruped security inspection robots and smart sports tech for the North American market. These products will integrate Kandi's proprietary cloud-edge-device intelligent architecture to address specific, scenario-driven needs.

To accelerate innovation, Kandi Technologies is also exploring a joint research initiative with Zhejiang University, aimed at AI algorithms, environmental sensing, and motion control technologies. Together, this joint initiative seeks to createmeaningful synergy between academia, research, and industry to fuel innovation in the AI and robotics sectors and support accelerated commercialization of AI-driven robotic applications.

Mr. Chen continued,“Through our collaboration with Deep Robotics and our continued investment in R&D, we are developing full-stack, scenario-driven solutions that address real-world needs, opening the door to new business models and value propositions. Our diversified production base and extensive global distribution network uniquely position us to deliver differentiated, AI-powered products at scale. Supported by strong demand signals and our well-established market channels, we're confident in our ability to drive the commercialization of AI-powered robots and deliver value in the next phase of intelligent mobility.”

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) is a leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles. Headquartered in Jinhua, China, the Company's primary focus is on off-road mobility solutions, with a strategic emphasis for the North American market, while actively pursuing opportunities in other related emerging high-tech areas. Through its subsidiaries, Kandi Technologies leverages its robust manufacturing capabilities and technological expertise to deliver innovative products for a wide range of commercial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit ir.kandigroup.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kewa Luo

Tel: +1 (212) 551-3610

Email: ...

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: ...

Piacente Financial Communications

Hui Fan

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: ...