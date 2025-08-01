Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market To Hit USD 6.08 Billion By 2032, Driven By Growing Demand For Patient Safety In Complex Surgeries SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Size & Trends:

According to SNS Insider, the global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market was valued at USD 3.93 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.08 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market is growing steadily due to the prevalence of interrelated complications associated with neurological disorders and the demand for surgical care. However, these cases are associated with a high risk of nerve injury, so the utilization of IONM is increasing to ensure the safety during operation. Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on patient safety and surgical precision is compelling more hospitals and surgeons to implement IONM, which is driving its demand across various medical domains.





The U.S. intraoperative neuromonitoring market was estimated at USD 1.58 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.39 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period of 2025-2032

The Intraoperative Neuromonitoring market in the U.S. is the largest and most developed due to the state of the healthcare system, large number of surgeries, and high adoption of neuromonitoring technology. Favorable reimbursement rules, the presence of prominent IONM service providers, and increasing awareness about patient safety also help in maintaining its position in the market. And it only continues to proliferate across the nation due to a growing need for complex neurosurgeries and spine surgeries.

Key Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Companies Profiled in the Report



Medtronic

Natus Medical Incorporated

Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH

Accurate Monitoring LLC

GE HealthCare

Technomed

NuVasive Inc.

SpecialtyCare

NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc. Computational Diagnostics Inc. and other players.

Segmental and Regional Analysis

Systems Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market, By Product

In 2024, the systems segment held the largest market share with 82.36%, owing to the growth in adoption of integrated monitoring solutions for complex surgeries. These systems provide real-time, multi-modality nerve monitoring, improving precision and safety in the surgery. Increased use of technology, ease of use, and rising investments among hospitals have been some of the significant factors contributing to the uptake of IONM systems in other medical specialties.

Based on the Source, the Insourced Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market

The insourced segment dominated the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market with 68.52% share in 2024, as hospitals like to have control of the process, consistency, and quicker response time during surgery with in-house neurotechs. This model allows tight integration between the surgeons and monitoring technicians, improves data security, and minimizes long-term operating costs. Increasing investments in training and staff, also continue to back insourcing of the IONM services.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates

The intraoperative neuromonitoring market in North America accounted for the largest share of 46.04% in 2024, owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare system, a large volume of surgeries, and a strong presence of major players. The presence of favorable reimbursement policies, a rise in adoption of neuromonitoring in complex surgeries, and awareness about patient safety account for regional growth. Furthermore, technological advances and firmly established education programs promote the take-up of IONM throughout the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, with an increase in healthcare spending, an upsurge in the number of operations, and growing awareness regarding patient safety. Tremendous urbanization, surge in medical tourism, and developing healthcare infrastructure in hospitals have contributed to the rapid uptake of IONM. Moreover, the increasing incidence of neurological diseases and government backing for the emerging generations of medical technologies will largely expand the market in the region.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Segmentation

By Product



Systems

Disposables



EMG Tubes and Electrodes



Sticker Electrode Stimulating Probes

By Source



Insourced Outsourced

By Type



Intermittent Monitoring Continuous Monitoring

By Application



for Spinal Surgery

Neurosurgery

Vascular Surgery

ENT Surgery Others

By End-Users



Hospital Ambulatory Surgical Centers

