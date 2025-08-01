IPG Health Introduces The Future Of Market Research With 'Livingmirror,' An Always-On AI Focus Group For Healthcare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanding network's proprietary EPICC suite of tools for secure, AI-powered replicas of both HCPs and patients

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For decades, market research has laid the foundation for deep insights around the globe helping brands connect, understand and grow. Now with the ability to combine agentic AI with robust data-driven audience understanding, IPG Health is redefining that foundation to unlock entirely new possibilities. Today IPG Health announced LivingMirror, a dynamic focus group that allows brands to create AI-powered ​HCP and patient“participants” to test marketing messaging and creative in real-time in a secure environment. Initially available in the US, LivingMirror is the next innovation in the EPICC suite of tools, the network's proprietary end-to-end solution that leverages the Acxiom data backbone and is designed for the unique needs of pharma and life sciences.

LivingMirror seamlessly generates“participants” that mirror client's brand audiences/EPICC's LivingPersonas . From smaller therapeutic categories like rare disease, neurodegenerative disorders and ophthalmologic conditions to larger conditions/disease states like gen med, immunology and even oncology, LivingMirror gives brands the ability to quickly pivot their creative concepts and messaging to market disruptions, all while adhering to compliance and regulatory requirements. A process that would often take months of recruiting, travel and research can now be successfully completed in hours with a comprehensive report being delivered in just one week.

“LivingMirror is a breakthrough in agile market research, giving brands the power to instantly simulate real-time interactions with AI-driven personas that reflect our clients' most valuable customers. From high-potential prospects to loyal users, this innovation enables us to capture meaningful feedback and behavioral insight in hours – not weeks – within a secure, compliant framework,” said Julie Pilon, Chief Strategy Officer, IPG Health.“What truly sets LivingMirror apart is its ability to go beyond surface responses. With dynamic recontact and real-time probing, we preserve the depth of human understanding while accelerating the path from insight to decision. In a world where speed and precision define success, LivingMirror is not just a new tool – it's a new standard.”

LivingMirror is built on the network's proprietary EPICC suite of AI-powered products. Notably, IPG Health's comprehensive and proprietary data stack encompasses the largest breadth and depth of data inputs, including Acxiom. And with the network's interconnected ecosystem, its rich data stack is accessible to all IPG Health agencies globally and can be effortlessly combined with clients' first party data to boost deeper audience understanding and brand impact. Since EPICC's launch last year, IPG Health has completed more than 100 interactive LivingPersonas and LivingJourneys across 20 therapeutic areas for pharma clients around the globe.

“As we mark the one-year anniversary of the launch of EPICC, we continue to innovate and evolve with groundbreaking solutions that uphold the highest standards of governance and compliance to solve our clients' biggest business challenges,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health.“However, even with our revolutionary AI tools like LivingMirror that are leading the way in our industry, it will always be our people plus AI. Not the other way around. Our talented teams continue to be the brains, humans and interpreters behind these products which is critical.”

This news comes on the heels of IPG Health's fourth anniversary as an interconnected network and recently being crowned“Healthcare Network of the Year” for the fifth consecutive year at Cannes Lions 2025 and“Network of the Year” for the third time at the 2025 Clio Health Awards .

About IPG Health

IPG Health is a global collective of the world's most celebrated and awarded healthcare marketing agencies. We are nearly 6,000 people across six continents driven by a healthy obsession with creating novel marketing solutions, and harnessing creativity, technology, science, and data to inspire behaviors that fuel better health. With 50+ agencies, including 18+ specialized units, our integrated approach to the full range of communications capabilities ensures we can help clients improve outcomes and quality of life for healthcare audiences around the world. Our clients include the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies as well as countless startups, biotech companies, biopharma companies and a variety of life science companies. IPG Health companies have earned coveted accolades including Network of the Year at the 2025 Clio Health Awards and Cannes Lions for the third time and fifth year in a row, respectively. In 2024 and 2023 IPG Health achieved“Healthcare Network of the Year” at Ad Age A-List, New York Festivals Health Awards, MM+M Awards, Manny Awards and London International Awards. We are part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG). Visit ipghealth.com to learn more.

