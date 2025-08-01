Shapellx Leads Curve NY Conversation On Purpose-Driven Growth In The Shapewear Industry And Showcases Never-Before-Seen Collections

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With a forward-looking panel on sustainability and consumer values, and exclusive previews of its latest shaping innovations, Shapellx sets the tone for the future of shapewear

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapellx, a leading women's shapewear brand, is thrilled to announce its featured panel discussion at Curve NY titled,“From Sustainability to Sales: How Can Brands Drive Conversions by Aligning with Consumer Values.” The conversation will be held on Sunday, August 3, at 10:00 AM, and will bring together fashion industry voices to explore how brands can successfully link purpose and performance to meet the needs of today's socially conscious consumers.

As sustainability, inclusivity, and ethical design continue to shape purchasing decisions, this panel will delve into how shapewear brands can go beyond buzzwords to create products that are both planet-conscious and revenue-generating. Shapellx will highlight its own efforts to lead the discussion, emphasizing how purpose-driven innovation and values-based design are reshaping the future of shapewear. ​​

“At Shapellx, we operate with a dual focus: delivering high-performance support while advancing our commitment to sustainability,” said Shane Shi, Vice President of Shapellx.“By designing with both function and values in mind, we create deeper connections with our customers, offering solutions that align with their lifestyles. As we look ahead, we remain committed to expanding our use of greener materials and practices-driving the shapewear industry toward a more sustainable future without compromising on quality.”

Shapellx's Strategy: Real Solutions, Real Comfort

Shapellx innovates by addressing real pain points through science-backed design and user-driven feedback. The brand creates shapewear that adapts to diverse bodies, provides seamless support, and empowers women with lasting comfort and confidence.

From Compression to Comfort:

While traditional shapewear is often rigid, overly compressive, and prone to discomfort, Shapellx offers a new standard of comfort. Designed with flexible shaping zones, breathable, skin-friendly fabrics, and a structure that gently adapts to the body, Shapellx provides smooth, supportive contouring without digging, pinching, or restricting movement.

Designed for Real Bodies:

Shapellx recognizes the diversity of women's body shapes and has developed adaptive designs to address variations in torso length, bust size, and proportions. Using advanced contouring techniques and bust-specific paneling, the brand ensures a natural fit that moves comfortably with the wearer.

Sustainability as a commitment:

Collections such as OceanHugTM incorporate sustainable fabrics made from oyster shells that reduce environmental impact without sacrificing comfort or style.

“True innovation isn't about reshaping women-it's about respecting them,” Shane notes.“That's why we start every design with real feedback, real needs, and real bodies.”

Booth Preview: Shapellx's Vision in Action

Alongside the panel, attendees are encouraged to visit the Shapellx booth 307 for an immersive look at its bestselling and upcoming products. On display will be fan-favorites including:



Smart SculptTM Collection – Innovative swimwear made with advanced shaping fabric to enhance curves, and available in bold, summer-ready colors.

BOOT-YeahTM Collection – Signature butt-lifting shapewear that sculpts and supports with all-day comfort and elegance.

OceanHugTM Collection – Eco-friendly shapewear made from recycled oyster shells, offering breathable, skin-loving comfort with gentle shaping.

Smart RecoveryTM Collection – Supportive shapewear for postnatal and post-surgical recovery, designed for comfort and improved posture. NeoSweat® Collection – Performance-focused shapewear with moisture-wicking fabric to support active lifestyles and amplify workouts.



In addition, guests will get an exclusive sneak peek at exciting product drops debuting later this year, including items from the Bare EssentialsTM Collection and new INNER ARMORTM LYCRA® FitSenseTM Collection . Thoughtfully engineered with breathable and comfortable fabric for all-day wear, the collections help women look and feel their best.

Designed to suit your everyday life and standout moments, Shapellx's collections are available to purchase at . To learn more about the brand's sustainability efforts and keep up with new launches, follow along on Instagram and TikTok .

About Shapellx

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand built on cutting-edge shaping technology and refined design aesthetics. Through premium international retailers such as Nordstrom and its own online platform, Shapellx connects with women who value both quality and style. The brand is dedicated to meeting the dual needs of fashion expression and body contouring in everyday wear, empowering women to radiate confidence from the inside out.

