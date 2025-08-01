Ukraine's Air Defense Destroys Over 6,200 Russian Missiles And Drones In July
Among the downed targets were 65 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles, 19 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 20 Iskander-K cruise missiles, 9 Kh-59/69 guided missiles, 4 Kalibr cruise missiles, 2,990 Shahed attack drones, 912 reconnaissance drones, 2,243 other types of UAVs.
The Ukrainian Air Force conducted 790 sorties during the month, including nearly 550 for fighter aircraft coverage and over 160 for strike missions and air support for ground forces.Read also: 'Hot' July on frontline: Over 5,500 clashes, enemy increases guided bomb strikes
Additionally, Ukrainian aircraft destroyed 1,012 enemy targets, striking command posts, logistics hubs, and concentrations of Russian personnel and equipment.
As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Russia launched over 5,100 guided aerial bombs, 3,800 Shahed drones, and nearly 260 missiles against Ukraine in July alone.
Photo: Air Force
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment