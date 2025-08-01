Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine's Air Defense Destroys Over 6,200 Russian Missiles And Drones In July

2025-08-01 09:07:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Force of Ukraine shared the report on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Among the downed targets were 65 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles, 19 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 20 Iskander-K cruise missiles, 9 Kh-59/69 guided missiles, 4 Kalibr cruise missiles, 2,990 Shahed attack drones, 912 reconnaissance drones, 2,243 other types of UAVs.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted 790 sorties during the month, including nearly 550 for fighter aircraft coverage and over 160 for strike missions and air support for ground forces.

Read also: 'Hot' July on frontline: Over 5,500 clashes, enemy increases guided bomb strikes

Additionally, Ukrainian aircraft destroyed 1,012 enemy targets, striking command posts, logistics hubs, and concentrations of Russian personnel and equipment.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, Russia launched over 5,100 guided aerial bombs, 3,800 Shahed drones, and nearly 260 missiles against Ukraine in July alone.

Photo: Air Force

