One Million FPV Drones Delivered To Ukrainian Army This Year Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to him, to ensure faster and sufficient delivery of drones to the front lines, the ministry is implementing new approaches. In particular, under the framework agreement based on tactical and technical specifications (TTS), manufacturers are contracted not by the specific model names of their products but according to how well the drones meet the TTS requirements.

Shmyhal noted that this approach allows for the involvement of a wide range of manufacturers in procurement, promotes competition among them, and ensures transparency through the use of the Prozorro e-procurement system.

Ukraine and US discussed development of joint drone production - DM Shmyhal

Additionally, the digital marketplace DOT-Chain Defence, which enables military units to independently select the drones they need, provides targeted and prompt delivery of drones to the front lines. The platform is currently operating in pilot mode for 12 combat brigades.

"Our priority is to develop the most effective mechanisms for supplying frontline troops with the drones they need. In line with the directives issued, the Defense Procurement Agency is working to accelerate supply rates and ensure that each unit receives exactly what it needs to carry out its combat missions," Shmyhal said.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram