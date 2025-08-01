Xdata Group Launches Comcora: A Customizable White-Label Baas Solution For Banks And Fintechs

XData Group , a European software development company focused on the banking sector, has introduced its newest product, Comcora - a white-label BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service) solution designed to help banks and fintech startups launch modern digital services quickly and with minimal complexity.

For banks, Comcora provides a ready-to-deploy, customizable digital platform that integrates with their existing core systems. For startups, it offers a flexible, modular foundation - from payments to advanced financial tools - that can grow as their business evolves.

The name Comcora comes from“common core” - reflecting the product's main idea and architecture. It's a stable foundation that can be scaled and customized to adapt to any brand, business model, or market audience.

And it's not just about infrastructure. Unlike many other BaaS solutions that expect clients to have strong internal tech teams and deep development resources, Comcora offers a fully ready platform that's quick to integrate and simple to launch - without unnecessary complexity or costs.

What sets Comcora apart is more than just technology:



Deep banking expertise and a senior product team from XData Group - not just developers, but true partners who understand how financial services work and what end users really need.

Strong knowledge of both local and international markets - the team knows how to adapt the product to meet regional demands and compliance requirements.

Fast time to market - compared to building your own solutions from scratch, Comcora significantly shortens the path from idea to live product. No need for your own tech stack - all technical infrastructure and support is handled by XData Group, so clients can focus fully on growing their business.

Behind the scenes, the platform combines a full suite of customizable modules - accounts, payments, cards, loans, profiles, notifications, and more - built on a microservices architecture. It's also fully integrated with trusted partners like Visa, Mastercard, Sumsub (for KYC/KYB procedures), ComplyControl (for AML compliance), and Google Cloud as its primary infrastructure provider.

About XData Group

is a B2B software company headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, with offices in Spain and Armenia. Specializing in modern banking technologies, the company delivers front- and back-end development, UI/UX design, and full-cycle solutions for online financial services. XData Group is on a mission to make financial services more accessible, innovative, and user-friendly across Europe and beyond.

