New School Vacation Plan Suggested In Kerala To Avoid Monsoon Disruption, Sparks Debate

Thiruvananthapuram: Education Minister V Sivankutty's suggestion to shift the summer vacation in the state to the monsoon season has sparked debate among children and their parents. The minister had sought suggestions on a proposal to shift the school summer vacation from April-May to June-July. The primary objective of the change is to address disruptions caused by monsoon-related holidays. However, the proposal has drawn criticism, particularly over concerns about holding classes during the intense heat of April and May. Critics have also raised questions about how children will engage in outdoor activities during the rainy season. The proposed change may conflict with the national academic calendar, which typically begins in June. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan welcomed the discussion, calling the minister's suggestion a positive step, but cautioned against making a rushed decision. He added that the UDF will announce its position only after consulting all relevant stakeholders.

Meanwhile, any change in the vacation schedule would require amendments to the KEA rules. The Education Department plans to gather public feedback and then hold consultations with students and teachers. Officials remain optimistic about moving forward, citing their success in implementing online classes and adjusting school timings despite initial resistance. However, Education Minister V Sivankutty clarified that the vacation rescheduling will not be imposed unilaterally. Public opinion will be shared with the Chief Minister before any final decision is made, he told Asianet News.

What Education Minister Suggested:

Our school vacation period in Kerala is currently during April and May. It is a fact that the intense heat experienced in the state during these months often causes difficulties for children. At the same time, due to heavy rains during the monsoon season in June and July, classes often have to be canceled, disrupting studies. In this context, we are initiating a public discussion about shifting the school vacation period from April and May to the rainy months of June and July. The idea of May-June is also being considered. We would like to hear your valuable opinions and suggestions on this matter. What are the advantages and disadvantages of implementing this change? How will this affect children's learning and health? How practical will this be for teachers and parents? How can we model the vacation arrangements in other states and countries? Please record your opinions and suggestions as comments. We believe this will help initiate a constructive discussion on this topic. We look forward to your participation.