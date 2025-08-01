Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Laptop Launched In India With 27-Hour Battery And AI Features

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop in India. It boasts a 27-hour battery life, AI features, and powerful performance. Buyers can get a Rs 5,000 cashback.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop in India. It boasts a 27-hour battery life, AI features, and powerful performance. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare IPS display, providing clear visuals even in bright environments. Its slim profile, weighing 1.5kg, and minimal bezels enhance portability and visual appeal. The Galaxy Book4 Edge is crafted from recycled aluminum, plastic, and glass, making it both stylish and eco-friendly.

Powered by the Snapdragon X Gen processor (up to 3.0GHz), the Galaxy Book4 Edge supports high-performance computing with the help of an integrated Adreno GPU and Hexagon NPU, specifically designed for AI workloads. It includes 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB eUFS storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and fast application loading.

Equipped with a 61.2Wh battery and a 65W USB-C fast charger, the laptop ensures quick recharges. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, delivering blazing-fast and stable connections. Port selection includes HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2, USB 4.0 Type-C ports, a Micro SD slot, and a combo audio jack, making it suitable for both work and entertainment.

The laptop features a 2MP webcam, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and enhanced security via a fingerprint reader, TPM, and Samsung Knox. AI features like Recall, Live Translate, Cocreator, and Chat Assist, powered by Copilot+, enhance the user experience. Integration with Samsung Galaxy phones via Phone Link adds further convenience.