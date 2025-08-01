US-Return Man Almost Dies After Working At 'Toxic' Indian Startup, Suffers Major Heart Attack: 'It's Not Worth It'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Reddit user shared his painful story of working in an Indian startup . The post, It's not worth it, has struck a chord with many.

For 20 years, he worked with US and European companies and knew what a healthy work culture looked like. But after losing his job, he joined a startup in India, ignoring all red flags.

Within weeks, he saw lies about revenue, rude founders, long working hours and toxic behaviour. He stayed on because the job market was tough, but the stress broke him.

“Classic toxic Indian workplace - gaslighting, nepotism, impossible clients, zero respect,” he wrote.

“Every day chipped away at my sanity, ethics, and self-respect. Depression crept in as the founders' failures made them increasingly abusive to employees,” he wrote.

The user finally quit, even without another job. Soon after, he suffered a major heart attack and needed two emergency stents. Doctors said he was just 30 minutes from death.

“Now I'm home - jobless, damaged heart, uncertain future. Was that monthly salary worth permanently destroying my health? Hell no. My brain keeps saying,“What choice did I have?” But, there's always a choice. We just refuse to see it until we're lying in a hospital bed,” the user commented.

“To everyone grinding through toxic workplaces 'for financial security' - your life is worth more than any paycheck. Your family needs you alive, not rich and dead,” he added.

Social media reactions

Social media users posted empathetic replies. At the same time, they understood what he was going through.

“How many more heart attacks would stop this exploitation! Hope you get the strength to overcome this situation,” wrote one user.

“I can understand ...I am in the same boat but not me, my husband got 2 heart attacks..3 stents..at the age of 31. He was made to sit at home, I left my job for caregiving its not just in IT but every field. Hes in the hotel industry. Joined back still a stressful job and every visit to the doctor is still a nightmare with new issues,” came from another.

Another wrote,“Cause of our population, our mental health and human value is very very less and government doesnt care cause there is always replacement for us.”

“It's a great lesson to get away from egotistical founders who think they are the gangsters of the business world. I worked at one such firm, and my health went downhill,” came from another.