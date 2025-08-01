India Responds Coolly To US Sanctions On Indian Firms: 'Taken Note, Looking Into It'

MENAFN - Live Mint) MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted the US sanctions on Indian companies trading with Iran and stated they are reviewing the situation. He did not comment on Trump's remark about India's future oil purchases from Pakistan.

On the US announcing sanctions on Indian companies involved in trading with Iran, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We have taken note of the sanctions, we are looking into it."

On US President Donald Trump's statement that India may purchase oil from Pakistan one day, he says, "I have no comments to offer in this matter."