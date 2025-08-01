India Responds Coolly To US Sanctions On Indian Firms: 'Taken Note, Looking Into It'
On the US announcing sanctions on Indian companies involved in trading with Iran, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We have taken note of the sanctions, we are looking into it."
On US President Donald Trump's statement that India may purchase oil from Pakistan one day, he says, "I have no comments to offer in this matter."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment