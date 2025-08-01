Weekly Recap: 12 Tech Press Releases You Need To See
Palo Alto Networks Announces Agreement to Acquire CyberArk, the Identity Security Leader Combining CyberArk's long-standing leadership in Identity Security and Privileged Access Management (PAM) with Palo Alto Networks' comprehensive AI-powered security platforms will extend privileged identity protection to all identity types including human, machine, and the new wave of autonomous AI agents.
PayPal Drives Crypto Payments into the Mainstream, Reducing Costs and Expanding Global Commerce Pay with Crypto advances PayPal's mission to transform commerce by integrating crypto and digital currencies into a unified platform that connects fiat and digital payments. It offers consumers diverse payment options and unlocks global growth for merchants.
IBM Report: 13% Of Organizations Reported Breaches Of AI Models Or Applications, 97% Of Which Reported Lacking Proper AI Access Controls While the overall number of organizations experiencing an AI-related breach is a small representation of the researched population, this is the first time security, governance and access controls for AI have been studied in this report, which suggests AI is already an easy, high value target.
Silvus Technologies Partners with Commdex to Expand Access to StreamCaster® MANET Radios for State, Local and Federal Agencies "Recent natural disasters have exposed critical gaps in emergency communications when traditional infrastructure fails. Through this partnership, we're providing our clients with a critical capability – resilient, high performance mesh networks that perform in the most challenging environments, and when every second could mean the difference between life and death," said Prince Niyyar, CEO of Commdex.
Arbital Health Secures $31M Series B to Scale Infrastructure for Value-Based Care Risk Contracting "Arbital Health has built something the healthcare industry desperately needs: the critical infrastructure that empowers payers and providers to reconcile their risk-based contracts with accelerated performance insights," said Mike Spadafore, Managing Director at Valtruis.
Ezee Fiber Invests Over $400 Million to Expand Fiber-to-the-Premises Network Into the Greater Chicagoland Area "We're thrilled to welcome Ezee Fiber to Chicagoland as we continue to prioritize modernizing infrastructure and expanding digital access for all residents," David Pileski, Mayor of Roselle, adds. "Increased competition in the fiber internet market drives innovation, improves service, and delivers real value to our community."
PAR Expands Into AI by Acquiring Assessment Assist AI, Revolutionizing the Assessments Industry with Efficiency-Driven Solutions The integration of Assessment Assist AI's flagship AI-powered platform into PAR's leading online platform, PARiConnect, immediately streamlines psychologists' workflows, significantly saving time and boosting efficiency with writing their reports.
Norton Adds Audio and Visual Deepfake Protection on Mobile Norton Deepfake Protection includes the ability to analyze audio and visual content for signs of manipulation. Beyond detecting AI-generated voices used in fraudulent schemes, the feature provides an added layer of contextual protection by spotting inconsistencies or faint deformations in the physical features of people appearing in videos.
Clutch Launches Fastlane: Real-Time Loan Decisioning and Fulfillment to Accelerate Credit Union Growth Built to eliminate bottlenecks between application submission and disbursement, Fastlane is part of Clutch's broader mission to equip credit unions with the digital infrastructure needed to compete with today's fintechs.
Spear AI Secures Seed Funding from Scare the Bear Capital and Cortical Ventures to Accelerate Maritime AI Solutions and Expand Technical Services "This investment is a validation of our vision to transform maritime data into actionable intelligence," said Michael Hunter, co-founder and CEO of Spear AI. "Scare the Bear Capital and Cortical Ventures understand the urgency of delivering operationally relevant AI at the edge, and their support enables us to accelerate delivery to our defense and commercial partners."
Optimizely announces first GEO-ready CMS; future-proofs for AI-powered discovery As AI redefines how people search and discover content, Optimizely is helping brands solve a problem they didn't know they had: invisibility. Its newly enhanced CMS turns websites from content warehouses into visibility engines, built for discovery in the age of AI.
For more news like this, check out all of the latest technology-related releases from PR Newswire .
Do you have a technology press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
-
Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .
SOURCE PR Newswire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment