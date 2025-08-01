Weekly Recap: 12 Tech Press Releases You Need To See

"We have a fortress balance sheet and an accelerating core business. Both will allow us to play to win as AI reshapes the future of finance," said Will Petrie, Chief Financial Officer at Ramp.Combining CyberArk's long-standing leadership in Identity Security and Privileged Access Management (PAM) with Palo Alto Networks' comprehensive AI-powered security platforms will extend privileged identity protection to all identity types including human, machine, and the new wave of autonomous AI agents.Pay with Crypto advances PayPal's mission to transform commerce by integrating crypto and digital currencies into a unified platform that connects fiat and digital payments. It offers consumers diverse payment options and unlocks global growth for merchants.While the overall number of organizations experiencing an AI-related breach is a small representation of the researched population, this is the first time security, governance and access controls for AI have been studied in this report, which suggests AI is already an easy, high value target."Recent natural disasters have exposed critical gaps in emergency communications when traditional infrastructure fails. Through this partnership, we're providing our clients with a critical capability – resilient, high performance mesh networks that perform in the most challenging environments, and when every second could mean the difference between life and death," said Prince Niyyar, CEO of Commdex."Arbital Health has built something the healthcare industry desperately needs: the critical infrastructure that empowers payers and providers to reconcile their risk-based contracts with accelerated performance insights," said Mike Spadafore, Managing Director at Valtruis."We're thrilled to welcome Ezee Fiber to Chicagoland as we continue to prioritize modernizing infrastructure and expanding digital access for all residents," David Pileski, Mayor of Roselle, adds. "Increased competition in the fiber internet market drives innovation, improves service, and delivers real value to our community."The integration of Assessment Assist AI's flagship AI-powered platform into PAR's leading online platform, PARiConnect, immediately streamlines psychologists' workflows, significantly saving time and boosting efficiency with writing their reports.Norton Deepfake Protection includes the ability to analyze audio and visual content for signs of manipulation. Beyond detecting AI-generated voices used in fraudulent schemes, the feature provides an added layer of contextual protection by spotting inconsistencies or faint deformations in the physical features of people appearing in videos.Built to eliminate bottlenecks between application submission and disbursement, Fastlane is part of Clutch's broader mission to equip credit unions with the digital infrastructure needed to compete with today's fintechs."This investment is a validation of our vision to transform maritime data into actionable intelligence," said Michael Hunter, co-founder and CEO of Spear AI. "Scare the Bear Capital and Cortical Ventures understand the urgency of delivering operationally relevant AI at the edge, and their support enables us to accelerate delivery to our defense and commercial partners."As AI redefines how people search and discover content, Optimizely is helping brands solve a problem they didn't know they had: invisibility. Its newly enhanced CMS turns websites from content warehouses into visibility engines, built for discovery in the age of AI.

