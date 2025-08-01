Apple Marks 3 Billion Iphones Sold Since 2007 - But Tim Cook Now Faces AI Pressure Test

Apple (AAPL) has sold 3 billion iPhones since the first model was launched in 2007, a significant milestone for a device widely regarded as having reshaped the smartphone industry and disrupted rivals such as Nokia and BlackBerry along the way.

"We also recently marked a significant milestone. We shipped the three billionth iPhone since its launch in 2007," CEO Tim Cook said in the analyst call following the company's results announcement.

The figure is notable because Apple stopped reporting unit sales for its hardware products in November 2018.

While sales have been pressured of late, iPhone remains a premium and aspirational device, widely used by professionals and younger consumers. Its popularity over the years is driven by what users describe as a seamless blend of software and hardware, delivering an intuitive experience that remains consistent across Apple devices and previous models.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who passed away in 2011, released the first iPhone in June 2007. It has since undergone several iterations, culminating in the iPhone 16 currently available on the market.

Apple rolled out Retina Display and FaceTime in the iPhone 4 line launched in 2010, and shifted to OLED screens with iPhone X in 2017. Unlike other Apple devices, iPhones have had proprietary chips since the early days, starting with the iPhone 4 model.

There have been some controversial design changes as well along the way: dropping the 3.5mm headphone jack with the iPhone 7 line (2016), and a "mini" model that was discontinued after a few years on the market.

As of today, Apple is in the headlines for lagging in its AI strategy, which has partly weighed on iPhone sales.

The company partnered with OpenAI (OPENAI) to introduce select generative AI features, although the full suite of promised tools is still forthcoming - some of which have been offered by rival smartphones for years. That gap has especially affected the iPhone's appeal in China, where local brands like Huawei and Xiaomi continue to offer high-end specs at lower prices.

Apple is expected to announce its next lineup in September, with analysts also predicting a thin iPhone 17 'Air' alongside the Pro and Pro Max versions.

