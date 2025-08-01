Avantor® Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net sales
|
$ 1,683.4
|
|
$ 1,702.8
|
|
$ 3,264.8
|
|
$ 3,382.6
|
Cost of sales
|
1,129.3
|
|
1,121.3
|
|
2,175.8
|
|
2,230.6
|
Gross profit
|
554.1
|
|
581.5
|
|
1,089.0
|
|
1,152.0
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
425.3
|
|
405.7
|
|
812.8
|
|
829.9
|
Operating income
|
128.8
|
|
175.8
|
|
276.2
|
|
322.1
|
Interest expense, net
|
(43.4)
|
|
(60.9)
|
|
(85.6)
|
|
(125.2)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
|
(1.9)
|
|
-
|
|
(4.4)
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
(3.7)
|
|
1.6
|
|
(23.2)
|
|
2.7
|
Income before income taxes
|
81.7
|
|
114.6
|
|
167.4
|
|
195.2
|
Income tax expense
|
(17.0)
|
|
(21.7)
|
|
(38.2)
|
|
(41.9)
|
Net income
|
$ 64.7
|
|
$ 92.9
|
|
$ 129.2
|
|
$ 153.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.09
|
|
$ 0.14
|
|
$ 0.19
|
|
$ 0.23
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.09
|
|
$ 0.14
|
|
$ 0.19
|
|
$ 0.22
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
681.5
|
|
679.4
|
|
681.3
|
|
678.7
|
Diluted
|
681.8
|
|
682.6
|
|
682.0
|
|
681.9
|
Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries
|
(in millions)
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 449.4
|
|
$ 261.9
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,149.4
|
|
1,034.5
|
Inventory
|
779.8
|
|
731.5
|
Other current assets
|
136.0
|
|
118.7
|
Total current assets
|
2,514.6
|
|
2,146.6
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
759.0
|
|
708.1
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
3,350.2
|
|
3,360.2
|
Goodwill, net
|
5,762.2
|
|
5,539.2
|
Other assets
|
390.9
|
|
360.4
|
Total assets
|
$ 12,776.9
|
|
$ 12,114.5
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Current portion of debt
|
$ 1,254.3
|
|
$ 821.1
|
Accounts payable
|
708.8
|
|
662.8
|
Employee-related liabilities
|
174.0
|
|
168.2
|
Accrued interest
|
50.0
|
|
48.6
|
Other current liabilities
|
388.6
|
|
306.8
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,575.7
|
|
2,007.5
|
Debt, net of current portion
|
2,988.2
|
|
3,234.7
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
535.7
|
|
557.3
|
Other liabilities
|
391.4
|
|
358.3
|
Total liabilities
|
6,491.0
|
|
6,157.8
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock including paid-in capital
|
3,964.1
|
|
3,937.7
|
Accumulated earnings
|
2,332.2
|
|
2,203.0
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(10.4)
|
|
(184.0)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
6,285.9
|
|
5,956.7
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 12,776.9
|
|
$ 12,114.5
|
Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries
|
(in millions)
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 64.7
|
|
$ 92.9
|
|
$ 129.2
|
|
$ 153.3
|
Reconciling adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
102.7
|
|
102.6
|
|
202.4
|
|
202.2
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
15.5
|
|
11.1
|
|
27.9
|
|
23.8
|
Provision for accounts receivable and
|
14.9
|
|
15.5
|
|
26.9
|
|
39.5
|
Deferred income tax benefit
|
(17.6)
|
|
(34.8)
|
|
(30.0)
|
|
(52.7)
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
2.3
|
|
2.8
|
|
4.5
|
|
5.8
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
|
1.9
|
|
-
|
|
4.4
|
Foreign currency remeasurement loss (gain)
|
1.9
|
|
(2.2)
|
|
3.8
|
|
3.1
|
Pension termination charges
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
18.1
|
|
-
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(12.5)
|
|
(2.7)
|
|
(55.7)
|
|
-
|
Inventory
|
(15.7)
|
|
(3.2)
|
|
(33.3)
|
|
(14.2)
|
Accounts payable
|
10.9
|
|
89.5
|
|
19.1
|
|
45.9
|
Accrued interest
|
10.7
|
|
9.2
|
|
1.4
|
|
(0.3)
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
(23.8)
|
|
(2.9)
|
|
(52.9)
|
|
6.4
|
Other
|
0.4
|
|
1.4
|
|
2.3
|
|
5.5
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
154.4
|
|
281.1
|
|
263.7
|
|
422.7
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(29.6)
|
|
(45.8)
|
|
(57.6)
|
|
(80.5)
|
Other
|
1.0
|
|
0.9
|
|
0.1
|
|
1.4
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(28.6)
|
|
(44.9)
|
|
(57.5)
|
|
(79.1)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt borrowings
|
-
|
|
(28.9)
|
|
-
|
|
12.3
|
Debt repayments
|
(6.8)
|
|
(172.7)
|
|
(38.1)
|
|
(383.0)
|
Proceeds received from exercise of stock options
|
-
|
|
5.3
|
|
2.6
|
|
50.8
|
Shares repurchased to satisfy employee tax
|
(0.1)
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
(5.0)
|
|
(7.4)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(6.9)
|
|
(197.1)
|
|
(40.5)
|
|
(327.3)
|
Effect of currency rate changes on cash and cash
|
14.8
|
|
(1.6)
|
|
21.8
|
|
(7.3)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted
|
133.7
|
|
37.5
|
|
187.5
|
|
9.0
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning
|
318.5
|
|
259.2
|
|
264.7
|
|
287.7
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of
|
$ 452.2
|
|
$ 296.7
|
|
$ 452.2
|
|
$ 296.7
|
Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries
|
(dollars in millions, %
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
Net income
|
$ 64.7
|
|
3.8 %
|
|
$ 92.9
|
|
5.5 %
|
|
$ 129.2
|
|
4.0 %
|
|
$ 153.3
|
|
4.5 %
|
Amortization
|
75.5
|
|
4.5 %
|
|
74.9
|
|
4.4 %
|
|
149.4
|
|
4.6 %
|
|
150.2
|
|
4.4 %
|
Loss on extinguishment
|
-
|
|
- %
|
|
1.9
|
|
- %
|
|
-
|
|
- %
|
|
4.4
|
|
0.1 %
|
Restructuring and
|
21.4
|
|
1.3 %
|
|
9.7
|
|
0.6 %
|
|
25.8
|
|
0.8 %
|
|
32.9
|
|
1.0 %
|
Transformation
|
20.4
|
|
1.2 %
|
|
16.2
|
|
1.0 %
|
|
35.8
|
|
1.1 %
|
|
29.5
|
|
0.9 %
|
Reserve for certain legal
|
3.6
|
|
0.2 %
|
|
-
|
|
- %
|
|
3.6
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
-
|
|
- %
|
Other4
|
6.6
|
|
0.4 %
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
- %
|
|
10.6
|
|
0.3 %
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
- %
|
Pension termination
|
-
|
|
- %
|
|
-
|
|
- %
|
|
18.1
|
|
0.6 %
|
|
-
|
|
- %
|
Income tax benefit
|
(31.0)
|
|
(1.8) %
|
|
(27.3)
|
|
(1.6) %
|
|
(56.1)
|
|
(1.8) %
|
|
(50.9)
|
|
(1.5) %
|
Adjusted net income
|
161.2
|
|
9.6 %
|
|
168.0
|
|
9.9 %
|
|
316.4
|
|
9.7 %
|
|
318.6
|
|
9.4 %
|
Interest expense, net
|
43.4
|
|
2.6 %
|
|
60.9
|
|
3.6 %
|
|
85.6
|
|
2.6 %
|
|
125.2
|
|
3.7 %
|
Depreciation
|
27.2
|
|
1.6 %
|
|
27.7
|
|
1.5 %
|
|
53.0
|
|
1.6 %
|
|
52.0
|
|
1.6 %
|
Income tax provision
|
48.0
|
|
2.8 %
|
|
49.0
|
|
2.9 %
|
|
94.3
|
|
2.9 %
|
|
92.8
|
|
2.7 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 279.8
|
|
16.6 %
|
|
$ 305.6
|
|
17.9 %
|
|
$ 549.3
|
|
16.8 %
|
|
$ 588.6
|
|
17.4 %
|
━━━━━━━━━
|
1.
|
Reflects the incremental expenses incurred in the period related to restructuring initiatives to increase profitability and productivity. Costs included in this caption are specific to employee severance, site-related exit costs, and contract termination costs. These expenses represent costs incurred to achieve the Company's publicly-announced cost transformation initiative.
|
2.
|
Represents incremental expenses directly associated with the Company's publicly-announced cost transformation initiative, primarily related to the cost of external advisors.
|
3.
|
Represents charges and legal costs, net of recoveries, in connection with certain litigation and other contingencies that are unrelated to our core operations and not reflective of on-going business and operating results.
|
4.
|
Represents net foreign currency (gain) loss from financing activities, other stock-based compensation expense (benefit) and a purchase price adjustment related to the sale of our Clinical Services business in 2024.
|
5.
|
Represents pension termination charges related to termination of our U.S. Pension Plan.
|
Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries
|
(dollars in millions, % based on
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
Net income
|
$ 64.7
|
|
3.8 %
|
|
$ 92.9
|
|
5.5 %
|
|
$ 129.2
|
|
4.0 %
|
|
$ 153.3
|
|
4.5 %
|
Interest expense, net
|
43.4
|
|
2.6 %
|
|
60.9
|
|
3.6 %
|
|
85.6
|
|
2.6 %
|
|
125.2
|
|
3.7 %
|
Income tax expense
|
17.0
|
|
1.0 %
|
|
21.7
|
|
1.3 %
|
|
38.2
|
|
1.1 %
|
|
41.9
|
|
1.2 %
|
Loss on extinguishment
|
-
|
|
- %
|
|
1.9
|
|
- %
|
|
-
|
|
- %
|
|
4.4
|
|
0.1 %
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
3.7
|
|
0.3 %
|
|
(1.6)
|
|
(0.1) %
|
|
23.2
|
|
0.8 %
|
|
(2.7)
|
|
- %
|
Operating income
|
128.8
|
|
7.7 %
|
|
175.8
|
|
10.3 %
|
|
276.2
|
|
8.5 %
|
|
322.1
|
|
9.5 %
|
Amortization
|
75.5
|
|
4.5 %
|
|
74.9
|
|
4.4 %
|
|
149.4
|
|
4.6 %
|
|
150.2
|
|
4.4 %
|
Restructuring and severance
|
21.4
|
|
1.3 %
|
|
9.7
|
|
0.6 %
|
|
25.8
|
|
0.8 %
|
|
32.9
|
|
1.0 %
|
Transformation expenses2
|
20.4
|
|
1.2 %
|
|
16.2
|
|
1.0 %
|
|
35.8
|
|
1.1 %
|
|
29.5
|
|
0.9 %
|
Reserve for certain legal
|
3.6
|
|
0.2 %
|
|
-
|
|
- %
|
|
3.6
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
-
|
|
- %
|
Other4
|
2.5
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
0.6
|
|
- %
|
|
4.2
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
0.9
|
|
- %
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
$ 252.2
|
|
15.0 %
|
|
$ 277.2
|
|
16.3 %
|
|
$ 495.0
|
|
15.2 %
|
|
$ 535.6
|
|
15.8 %
|
━━━━━━━━━
|
1.
|
Reflects the incremental expenses incurred in the period related to restructuring initiatives to increase profitability and productivity. Costs included in this caption are specific to employee severance, site-related exit costs, and contract termination costs. These expenses represent costs incurred to achieve the Company's publicly-announced cost transformation initiative.
|
2.
|
Represents incremental expenses directly associated with the Company's publicly-announced cost transformation initiative, primarily related to the cost of external advisors.
|
3.
|
Represents charges and legal costs, net of recoveries, in connection with certain litigation and other contingencies that are unrelated to our core operations and not reflective of on-going business and operating results.
|
4.
|
Represents other stock-based compensation expense (benefit) and a purchase price adjustment related to the sale of our Clinical Services business in 2024.
|
Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries
|
(shares in millions)
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|
$ 0.09
|
|
$ 0.14
|
|
$ 0.19
|
|
$ 0.22
|
Dilutive impact of convertible instruments
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Fully diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|
0.09
|
|
0.14
|
|
0.19
|
|
0.22
|
Amortization
|
0.11
|
|
0.11
|
|
0.22
|
|
0.22
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.01
|
Restructuring and severance charges
|
0.03
|
|
0.02
|
|
0.04
|
|
0.05
|
Transformation expenses
|
0.03
|
|
0.02
|
|
0.04
|
|
0.04
|
Reserve for certain legal matters, net
|
0.01
|
|
-
|
|
0.01
|
|
-
|
Other
|
0.02
|
|
-
|
|
0.01
|
|
-
|
Pension termination charges
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.03
|
|
-
|
Income tax benefit applicable to pretax adjustments
|
(0.05)
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
(0.08)
|
|
(0.07)
|
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)
|
$ 0.24
|
|
$ 0.25
|
|
$ 0.46
|
|
$ 0.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share count for Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)
|
681.8
|
|
682.6
|
|
682.0
|
|
681.9
|
|
|
Free cash flow
|
(in millions)
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 154.4
|
|
$ 281.1
|
|
$ 263.7
|
|
$ 422.7
|
Capital expenditures
|
(29.6)
|
|
(45.8)
|
|
(57.6)
|
|
(80.5)
|
Divestiture-related transaction expenses and taxes
|
0.6
|
|
-
|
|
1.4
|
|
-
|
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|
$ 125.4
|
|
$ 235.3
|
|
$ 207.5
|
|
$ 342.2
|
Adjusted net leverage
|
(dollars in millions)
|
June 30, 2025
|
Total debt, gross
|
$ 4,261.0
|
Less cash and cash equivalents
|
(449.4)
|
|
$ 3,811.6
|
|
|
Trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
$ 1,141.8
|
Trailing twelve months ongoing stock-based compensation expense
|
51.8
|
|
$ 1,193.6
|
|
|
Adjusted net leverage (non-GAAP)
|
3.2 x
|
|
|
1.
|
Represents the Adjusted EBITDA of Avantor for the trailing twelve-month period minus the results attributable to the divested business as if such divestiture had been completed on the first day of such trailing twelve-month period, as contemplated by our debt covenants.
|
Avantor, Inc. and subsidiaries
|
(in millions)
|
June 30,
|
|
Reconciliation of net sales growth (decline) to
|
Net sales
|
|
Foreign
|
|
Divestiture
|
|
Organic
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
Three months ended:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Laboratory Solutions
|
$ 1,122.1
|
|
$ 1,155.7
|
|
$ (33.6)
|
|
$ 25.6
|
|
$ (48.1)
|
|
$ (11.1)
|
Bioscience Production
|
561.3
|
|
547.1
|
|
14.2
|
|
5.8
|
|
-
|
|
8.4
|
Total
|
$ 1,683.4
|
|
$ 1,702.8
|
|
$ (19.4)
|
|
$ 31.4
|
|
$ (48.1)
|
|
$ (2.7)
|
Six months ended:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Laboratory Solutions
|
$ 2,187.1
|
|
$ 2,312.8
|
|
$ (125.7)
|
|
$ 11.1
|
|
$ (92.2)
|
|
$ (44.6)
|
Bioscience Production
|
1,077.7
|
|
1,069.8
|
|
7.9
|
|
1.3
|
|
-
|
|
6.6
|
Total
|
$ 3,264.8
|
|
$ 3,382.6
|
|
$ (117.8)
|
|
$ 12.4
|
|
$ (92.2)
|
|
$ (38.0)
|
|
|
|
(dollars in millions, % based
|
June 30,
|
|
Reconciliation of net sales growth (decline) to
|
Net sales
|
|
Foreign
|
|
Divestiture
|
|
Organic
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
Three months ended:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Laboratory Solutions
|
$ 1,122.1
|
|
$ 1,155.7
|
|
(2.9) %
|
|
2.3 %
|
|
(4.2) %
|
|
(1.0) %
|
Bioscience Production
|
561.3
|
|
547.1
|
|
2.6 %
|
|
1.1 %
|
|
- %
|
|
1.5 %
|
Total
|
$ 1,683.4
|
|
$ 1,702.8
|
|
(1.1) %
|
|
1.9 %
|
|
(2.8) %
|
|
(0.2) %
|
Six months ended:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Laboratory Solutions
|
$ 2,187.1
|
|
$ 2,312.8
|
|
(5.4) %
|
|
0.5 %
|
|
(4.0) %
|
|
(1.9) %
|
Bioscience Production
|
1,077.7
|
|
1,069.8
|
|
0.7 %
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
- %
|
|
0.6 %
|
Total
|
$ 3,264.8
|
|
$ 3,382.6
|
|
(3.5) %
|
|
0.3 %
|
|
(2.7) %
|
|
(1.1) %
|
Adjusted Operating Income by segment
|
(dollars in millions, %
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
Laboratory Solutions
|
$ 133.3
|
|
11.9 %
|
|
$ 150.9
|
|
13.1 %
|
|
$ 272.3
|
|
12.5 %
|
|
$ 299.1
|
|
12.9 %
|
Bioscience Production
|
139.7
|
|
24.9 %
|
|
144.0
|
|
26.3 %
|
|
263.1
|
|
24.4 %
|
|
270.9
|
|
25.3 %
|
Corporate
|
(20.8)
|
|
- %
|
|
(17.7)
|
|
- %
|
|
(40.4)
|
|
- %
|
|
(34.4)
|
|
- %
|
Total
|
$ 252.2
|
|
15.0 %
|
|
$ 277.2
|
|
16.3 %
|
|
$ 495.0
|
|
15.2 %
|
|
$ 535.6
|
|
15.8 %
