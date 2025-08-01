Airsculpt Technologies Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
| AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|44,012
|$
|51,004
|$
|83,383
|$
|98,624
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of service
|17,201
|18,827
|33,151
|36,869
|Selling, general and administrative(1)
|22,671
|34,274
|44,439
|50,030
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,246
|2,885
|6,488
|5,690
|Loss/(gain) on disposal of long-lived assets
|108
|(1
|)
|108
|4
|Total operating expenses
|43,226
|55,985
|84,186
|92,593
|Income/(loss) from operations
|786
|(4,981
|)
|(803
|)
|6,031
|Interest expense, net
|1,562
|1,515
|3,187
|3,047
|Pre-tax net (loss)/income
|(776
|)
|(6,496
|)
|(3,990
|)
|2,984
|Income tax (benefit)/expense
|(185
|)
|(3,290
|)
|(552
|)
|161
|Net (loss)/income
|$
|(591
|)
|$
|(3,206
|)
|$
|(3,438
|)
|$
|2,823
|(Loss)/income per share of common stock
|Basic
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.05
|Diluted
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.05
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|59,590,033
|57,557,178
|59,066,400
|57,489,466
|Diluted
|59,590,033
|57,557,178
|59,066,400
|58,066,133
|(1)
|During the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company recorded a cumulative reversal of stock compensation expense of $10.4 million related to reassessing the probability of achieving the performance target on certain of the Company's performance-based stock units. For further discussion, see Note 6 to the condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
| AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial and Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per case amounts)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|8,189
|$
|8,235
|Total current assets
|16,405
|17,117
|Total assets
|$
|198,367
|$
|209,996
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|4,550
|$
|4,250
|Deferred revenue and patient deposits
|1,121
|1,169
|Total current liabilities
|25,829
|28,609
|Long-term debt, net
|53,188
|65,456
|Revolving credit funds payable
|-
|5,000
|Total liabilities
|$
|107,210
|$
|130,706
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|91,157
|$
|79,290
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flow Data:
|Net cash provided by (used in):
|Operating activities
|$
|4,984
|$
|3,442
|$
|5,852
|$
|6,807
|Investing activities
|(265
|)
|(4,018
|)
|(2,166
|)
|(5,580
|)
|Financing activities
|(2,083
|)
|(527
|)
|(3,732
|)
|(1,623
|)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Other Data:
|Number of facilities
|32
|27
|32
|27
|Number of total procedure rooms
|67
|57
|67
|57
|Cases
|3,392
|3,949
|6,468
|7,695
|Revenue per case
|$
|12,975
|$
|12,916
|$
|12,892
|$
|12,817
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$
|5,835
|$
|6,868
|$
|9,590
|$
|14,205
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)
|13.3%
|13.5%
|11.5%
|14.4%
|(1) A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure appears below.
|(2) Defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.
| AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per case amounts)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Same-center Information (1) :
|Cases
|3,079
|3,949
|5,916
|7,695
|Case growth
|(22.0)%
|N/A
|(23.1)%
|N/A
|Revenue per case
|$
|12,911
|$
|12,916
|$
|12,846
|$
|12,817
|Revenue per case growth
|-%
|N/A
|0.2%
|N/A
|Number of facilities
|27
|27
|27
|27
|Number of total procedure rooms
|57
|57
|57
|57
|(1)
| For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, we define same-center case and revenue growth as the growth in each of our cases and revenue at facilities that were owned and operated during the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. At facilities that were not owned or operated for the entirety of the prior year period, the current year period has been pro-rated to reflect only growth experienced during the portion of the three months ended June 30, 2025 in which such facilities were owned and operated during the three months ended June 30, 2024. We define same-center facilities and procedure rooms based on if a facility was owned or operated as of June 30, 2024.
|For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, we define same-center case and revenue growth as the growth in each of our cases and revenue at facilities that were owned and operated during the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. At facilities that were not owned or operated for the entirety of the prior year period, the current year period has been pro-rated to reflect only growth experienced during the portion of the six months ended June 30, 2025 in which such facilities were owned and operated during the six months ended June 30, 2024. We define same-center facilities and procedure rooms based on if a facility was owned or operated as of June 30, 2024.
| AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands)
We report our financial results in accordance with GAAP, however, management believes the evaluation of our ongoing operating results may be enhanced by a presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss)/income excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, income tax (benefit)/expense, restructuring and related severance costs, loss/(gain) on disposal of long-lived assets, and equity-based compensation.
We define Adjusted Net Income as net (loss)/income excluding restructuring and related severance costs, loss/(gain) on disposal of long-lived assets, equity-based compensation and the tax effect of these adjustments.
We include Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income because they are important measures on which our management assesses and believes investors should assess our operating performance. We consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income each to be an important measure because they help illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool including: (i) Adjusted EBITDA does not include results from equity-based compensation and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments. Adjusted Net Income has limitations as an analytical tool because it does not include results from equity-based compensation.
We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We define Adjusted Net Income per Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average basic and diluted shares. We included Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income per Share because they are important measures on which our management assesses and believes investors should assess our operating performance. We consider Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income per Share to be important measures because they help illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis.
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net (loss)/income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss)/income
|$
|(591
|)
|$
|(3,206
|)
|$
|(3,438
|)
|$
|2,823
|Plus
|
|Equity-based compensation(1)
|1,352
|4,873
|2,591
|(1,908
|)
|Restructuring and related severance costs
|343
|4,092
|1,206
|4,388
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,246
|2,885
|6,488
|5,690
|Loss/(gain) on disposal of long-lived assets
|108
|(1
|)
|108
|4
|Interest expense, net
|1,562
|1,515
|3,187
|3,047
|Income tax (benefit)/expense
|(185
|)
|(3,290
|)
|(552
|)
|161
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,835
|$
|6,868
|$
|9,590
|$
|14,205
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|13.3
|%
|13.5
|%
|11.5
|%
|14.4
|%
|(1)
|During the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company recorded a cumulative reversal of stock compensation expense of $10.4 million related to reassessing the probability of achieving the performance target on certain of the Company's performance-based stock units. For further discussion, see Note 6 to the condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
| AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands)
|The following table reconciles Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share to net income/(loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss)/income
|$
|(591
|)
|$
|(3,206
|)
|$
|(3,438
|)
|$
|2,823
|Plus
|Equity-based compensation(1)
|1,352
|4,873
|2,591
|(1,908
|)
|Restructuring and related severance costs
|343
|4,092
|1,206
|4,388
|Loss/(gain) on disposal of long-lived assets
|108
|(1
|)
|108
|4
|Tax effect of adjustments
|(25
|)
|(618
|)
|(388
|)
|1,713
|Adjusted net income
|$
|1,187
|$
|5,140
|$
|79
|$
|7,020
|Adjusted net income per share of common stock (2)
|Basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.09
|$
|-
|$
|0.12
|Diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.09
|$
|-
|$
|0.12
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|59,590,033
|57,557,178
|59,066,400
|57,489,466
|Diluted
|60,379,884
|57,990,621
|59,802,603
|58,066,133
|(1)
|During the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company recorded a cumulative reversal of stock compensation expense of $10.4 million related to reassessing the probability of achieving the performance target on certain of the Company's performance-based stock units. For further discussion, see Note 6 to the condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
|(2)
|Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Share is computed by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding adjusted for the dilutive effect of all potential shares of common stock.
