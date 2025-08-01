Back-To-School Gets A Fresh Look With Maamgic's New Shorts Collection

Maamgic back to school

NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Maamgic, a U.S.-based apparel brand known for its vintage swim trunks and casual shorts , has launched a new back-to-school capsule collection ahead of the fall semester. The release includes updated versions of several Maamgic shorts styles and coincides with a limited-time seasonal promotion.The collection features lightweight, breathable fabrics, simplified silhouettes, and a range of neutral to retro-inspired prints. It is intended to serve transitional use between summer and early fall, with product designs positioned between swimwear and everyday school casual wear.Limited-Time DesignFrom July 30 to August 15, Maamgic is offering a new arrival on its official website, . The offer includes selected bundles of Maamgic shorts and vintage swim trunks, free shipping on orders over a designated amount, and a complimentary gift with qualifying purchases.Product BackgroundMaamgic was founded in 2017 and has since built a product catalog centered on swimwear, casual shorts, and relaxed lifestyle apparel. Over the past eight years, the brand has introduced multiple short-form collections featuring prints influenced by retro design, coastal motifs, and simplified graphics.The back-to-school capsule continues this direction, offering several new iterations of core products. According to the company, the pieces are designed for multi occasions and are intended to support customers' seasonal wardrobe transitions.Company InformationMaamgic operates online through its official site and sells direct to consumers. Its catalog includes Maamgic shorts, vintage swim trunks, shirts, and accessories, with availability across several seasonal drops each year.For more information, visit:Back to school page:Maamgic's design introduction:Cathy HahnMaamgic...

Chun Fang

MCC Trading Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Maamgic short for back to school season

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.