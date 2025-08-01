Procede Software Launches Its Next Iteration Of Mobile Service Plus, Upleveling Mobility For An Untethered Workforce

This release converges over a decade of multiple mobile products evolved to empower dealerships to work faster and smarter from anywhere.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced the release of its next evolution of Mobile Service Plus, a mobile extension of the Excede DMS platform. This release brings together the latest versions of several existing mobile and service products into a single platform with a responsive design for a consistent experience across mobile devices. The converged platform offers simplified, intuitive workflows that enhance efficiencies dealership-wide.“Since we activated our mobile strategy in 2014, we've continued to introduce and iterate on numerous mobile applications. In the development of Mobile Service Plus, we listened to many users to understand their needs,” said Larry Kettler, CEO of Procede Software. "We embraced the latest technology to address those needs in a cost-effective way that doesn't nickel and dime customers. We're excited to build on this robust foundation based on what we learn from this release.”Enhanced Mobility to Meet Ever-Evolving Workforce NeedsLeveraging over a decade of valuable insights gained from customers, users, and industry experts, the latest version of Mobile Service Plus is an advanced solution that enables true mobility-on service check-in, in service bays, and in applications such as remote service. It allows technicians and service advisors to manage repair orders on a mobile device, allowing them to efficiently complete tasks from anywhere. Workflows are consolidated into one application and synced with Excede in real time.“Through our discovery discussions with Insiders, we determined early in the project that converging our existing mobile applications into a single application would add incredible value for our customers,” said Eric Fortin, Senior Vice President of Product.“This unified approach, combined with our commitment to leverage technology to make work more efficient, ensures a smooth workflow and deeper integration with Excede. It also enables us to deliver numerous feature advancements that enhance usability, functionality, and the overall mobile user experience.”Mobile Service Plus, which merges functionality from Mobile Time Clock and Rapid RO and integrates modern technology, reflects Procede's user-centered design philosophy, a highly collaborative approach that ensures features, workflows, and user experiences of new releases are closely aligned with customer needs and expectations.This new iteration of Mobile Service Plus introduces many functionality additions and advancements, including:● An enhanced workflow across the entire service department that enables service technicians and advisors to access Excede and manage service tasks efficiently from anywhere.● Real-time syncing of repair orders, including an offline mode when internet connectivity is unavailable.● A responsive design that's optimized for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, that leverages native mobile features such as photo, video capture, and voice-to-text.● The ability to create and manage repair orders, including creating a new customer or vehicle record, managing labor time, and including preventive maintenance records, with new functionality to identify parts using a barcode scan.● Capture and storage of GPS coordinates for tax purposes and to record proof of service that the technician was on-site.“Procede has done it again-listening to users and delivering a tool that meets our needs. Mobile Service Plus is transforming the way our field team works, enabling faster response times, real-time updates, and effortless logging of repairs. It's helping us serve customers better while saving valuable time in the field,” said Jackie Clark, Business Applications Lead at Interstate Companies, Inc.To immediately begin taking advantage of the new functionality available in this Mobile Service Plus release, please contact ....

