Uzbekistan, South Korea's KCC Corporation To Launch Joint Automotive Paint Venture

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Agency for Foreign Investment Attraction of Uzbekistan has signed a cooperation agreement with one of South Korea's leading industrial companies, KCC Corporation, to implement a project for the production of automotive paints, Trend reports.

The project plans to establish an annual production capacity of 335 tons of automotive paints. The first phase is expected to be fully operational by the end of this year.

The parties also agreed to collaborate on preparing the necessary documentation for the successful implementation of the project, attracting qualified specialists, and organizing meetings and negotiations with representatives of government and private sector entities.

The initial meeting between the Agency and KCC Corporation took place on April 10, 2025, facilitated by the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in South Korea. Since then, the company has taken practical steps to organize its operations in Uzbekistan.